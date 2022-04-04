William T. Ridley was sworn in as Cumberland County General Sessions Judge Friday afternoon following his appointment to the position by the Cumberland County Commission.
Ridley started his work as judge Monday morning and will serve until Sept. 1, when a new General Sessions judge is sworn in following the Aug. 3 county general election.
“Thank you,” Ridley told the commission during its meeting. “I’m extremely humbled and honored to serve in this position.”
Steven C. Douglas, who served as general sessions judge from 1998 to 2006, withdrew his name from consideration prior to the special-called meeting of the commission Friday afternoon.
Douglas said he was unable to start the position until May 1 due to current employment obligations as general counsel for The Plateau Group Inc.
However, Douglas had spoken with the officials in the clerks’ offices and understood there was an immediate need to have someone appointed to the position.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said Douglas had called him prior to the Friday afternoon meeting and said he had “deemed it was in the best interest of the administration of the courts that he withdraw his application.”
Foster asked if there were additional candidates present at the meeting or if members of the commission wanted to offer additional names for the post. There were none.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, asked Ridley if he could start Monday.
Ridley is currently a candidate for the 13th Judicial District Circuit Court Part 1 judgeship. He is unopposed in the May 3 Republican primary and will be on the Aug. 4 ballot with incumbent Judge Amy Hollars.
Ridley said his candidacy puts him in a unique position with his Crossville law practice as he has been working to close out existing cases and slow the intake of new clients in anticipation of his potential election to the bench.
Ridley also serves as attorney for the city of Crossville. He said state law allows newly appointed or elected judges 180 days to close out their practice, during which time he could continue to work with existing clients but not take on new clients.
“I am happy to offer my services to the county in its time of need,” Ridley wrote in his letter. “Our court system was already under a heavy strain from the delays caused by COVID-19 and the increasing volume of cases. I have the time and knowledge to help move these cases and get the dockets ready for the next General Sessions Judge who will take office after the August elections.”
Ridley said he had sought the court’s calendar for the next month in anticipation of his appointment and was working to move any conflicts.
“I can be available for every court appearance next week,” he said.
Stone thanked Ridley and Douglas for their willingness to serve in the interim post.
“We had two excellent candidates,” Stone said. “We were in good hands.
“You’ll do a wonderful job,” she told Ridley.
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, moved to appoint Ridley as General Sessions Judge, supported by Charles Seiber, 4th District commissioner.
The motion was unanimously approved. Not present for the meeting were John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, and Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner.
Following the vote, Chancellor Ronald Thurman administered the oath of office for Ridley, who stood with his wife, Tiffany. Daughters Riley and Madison watched from the audience.
General Sessions Judge candidates Nathan Clouse, Ivy Gardner Mayberry and Amanda Worley will be on the Republican Primary ballot May 3, with the winner advancing to the Aug. 4 general election against independent candidate Holly Lee.
Early voting for the primary election begins April 13 at the Cumberland County Election Commission, 83 Northside Lane, Suite 101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.