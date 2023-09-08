Shawn Edward Ridener didn’t have the money to pay a bondsman to post his bail in a felony burglary case. That didn’t stop him from calling up a bondsman last month to come to the Justice Center to post his bond.
Instead of signing his bond document pledging his appearance at future hearings, Ridener, 45, Arthur Ct., bolted out the door and enjoyed a few hours of freedom. Now, he will be serving time in jail for his ill-advised escape.
Ridener pleaded guilty last Thursday in General Sessions Court to misdemeanor escape — reduced from felony escape — and accepted an 11-month and 29-day jail sentence to be served at 75%. In the unrelated aggravated burglary case, Ridener pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated criminal trespassing and received the same sentence.
Those two sentences are to be served consecutive to each other for an effective sentence of just under two years, at 75%.
Ridener fled from the Justice Center on Aug. 8 after he was brought from lockup to the lobby to sign his bond for release. He was arrested the next day by Sheriff’s Investigator Jon Wirey who spotted him walking along Tennessee Stone Rd. Near Hwy. 70 E.
The aggravated burglary charge stemmed from the arrest of Ridener and Timothy Dale Ports, 28, described as being homeless in the arrest report, for breaking into a camper trailer off E. First St. near the Hyder Ridge Rd. intersection.
Two men were captured on surveillance video breaking into the camper and police identified Ports and Ridener as the suspects. They were arrested by Crossville Police Ptl. Ethan Cunningham.
Charges of aggravated burglary, burglary and possession of burglary tools against Ports Thursday were continued to Sept. 7.
