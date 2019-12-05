Ride and Go Upper Cumberland public transit lines will conduct a free ride event this month. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the public will be able to ride Ride Upper Cumberland and Go Upper Cumberland service lines locally for free. UCHRA Transit will also accept canned food donations on Dec. 11 in lieu of cash or passes for these service lines.
Canned items collected by UC Transit will be donated to UCHRA’s in-home services and nutrition clients this holiday season.
Individuals and groups who do not regularly ride UC Transit lines are invited to bring canned food donations to their local UCHRA county office for drop off. For more information, call (931) 528-1127 or contact your local UCHRA county office.
The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) was established by the Tennessee General
Assembly in 1973 to be the delivery system for human resources in the fourteen counties of the region.
The programs operated by UCHRA initially included job training and transportation. During ensuing
years, the UCHRA has expanded to supply a wide range of services that use a combination of funds from federal, state and local organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.