A Cumberland County man who was accused of three felony charges during a home invasion of an ex-girlfriend’s home pleaded guilty to a single felony charge in Cumberland County Criminal Court. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Andrew Nicholas Rich, 30, whose address on arrest was Blackbear Ct., was originally charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
He was accused of breaking into the St. George Dr. home of Mercedes Sherrill while the local woman and a friend, Caleb Young, hid in a barricaded bedroom. Police said during the incident that took place June 3, 2019, Rich fired a shotgun blast through the bedroom door before fleeing.
Law enforcement officers converged on the residence after E-911 received a frantic call reporting the home invasion and shooting, but Rich had already fled from the scene.
A Crossville Police officer spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the one Rich was driving traveling from Peavine Rd. onto I-40. After a short pursuit during which a shotgun was tossed from Rich’s vehicle, the suspect stopped near the Genesis Rd. exit and was taken into custody.
Crossville Police recovered the shotgun.
Rich has been in jail since his arrest and on Dec. 15, he pleaded guilty to a single count of attempted second-degree murder, a Class B felony, and agreed to the 11-year prison sentence.
Rich is being given credit for 561 days already served and forfeits items seized when he was arrested. The two remaining charges here and a public intoxication charge in Putnam County were dismissed.
Rich is also banned from contact with the two victims in the case.
