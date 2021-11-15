At least one person has had two tires severely damaged after someone left a pile of roofing nails on a dead-end road in Lake Tansi.
The Lake Tansi Police Department is offering a $100 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for leaving the nails in the roadway at the end of Acoma Dr. in Lake Tansi.
Lake Tansi Police officers used a magnet to remove as many nails as they could find, but they warn motorists more could be in the area.
The department said it would seek prosecution of the individuals responsible under Tennessee laws regarding placing a nail in the roadway and vandalism. The charges carry potential sentences of fines and arrests.
Individuals with information may contact the Lake Tansi Police Department at 931-788-6388. Callers will remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.