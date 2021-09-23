Teresa Boston, 8th District representative to the Cumberland County Board of Education, pleaded with board members to exercise oversight for about $15 million in federal COVID relief funds slated to come to the school system when the board met Aug. 28.
But when the budget committee convened Sept. 8 to discuss the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant, Boston took a pass.
“I want the time to review ESSER 3,” Boston said. “I’m looking for something.”
When asked by chairman Chris King, 6th District representative, and committee member Stace Karge, 9th District representative, what she was searching for, Boston said she “wasn’t willing to divulge that.”
King, speaking after the session, said Boston had requested the meeting. He said it took three days to gather the paperwork on ESSER, filling a standard size office box, and it was available by Sept. 3. King said Boston picked it up Sept. 8, the day of the meeting.
The committee discussed holding another meeting after Boston had a chance to look over the ESSER material.
“The sooner the better,” said King, who advocated for a September meeting, rather than October, because committee members could change.
At its Aug. 27 meeting, the school board voted to approve the application for ESSER 3. Boston voted against the motion, stating the Aug. 28 deadline didn’t give them enough time to review the proposed expenditures.
In advocating they should meet the Aug. 28 deadline, Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said everything written in the narratives came from needs assessments gathered from the community. Once the application has been approved at the state level, she said, the board can meet and suggest revisions. Maxwell added the state would likely allow revisions if the board decided to change the spending plan.
During the Sept. 8 meeting, Boston reiterated previous comments she had made regarding the federal funds and the role of the school board in allocating them.
“The pandemic is not going away,” said Boston, remarking the federal funds are a gift. “I want to get on the same page and work together. If we’re notified early enough, we have enough time to work through the expenditures.”
Karge noted that the school board had to wait on federal guidelines on the allocation of ESSER funds from May until July. Jim Inman, 1st District representative and chairman of the BOE, said Maxwell and her staff followed the federal guidelines and the board approved ESSER 2 June 20.
Maxwell said they did their due diligence and kept the board apprised of developments with the ESSER funds and the application process.
That led to the board approving the ESSER 2 application in February, followed by the budget committee in May. In June, Maxwell presented a comprehensive review of ESSER 1, 2 and 3 at the monthly board meeting.
Maxwell said ESSER funds of over $7 million have been spent, prompting a response from Boston.
“That $7 million is done,” she said. “I would have liked some input.”
ESSER 1 money went toward purchasing personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and technology to facilitate remote learning during the 2020-’21 school year. ESSER 2 provided bonus payments for teachers and school personnel last year and to fund the hiring of a learning loss coordinator and school-level learning interventionists for the 2021-’22 school year.
The ESSER 3 spending plan included funding for the learning loss coordinator and interventionists for the 2023 and 2024 school years, instructional supplies and materials, participation in the TN All Corps Tutoring program in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 school years, and additional student technology.
It also included $9.5 million for building improvements, including an auditorium at Cumberland County High School and renovations at elementary schools to remove portable classrooms and $750,000 to replace and repair HVAC systems.
Boston did ask during the Aug. 28 meeting for the policy committee to look at how the district’s policies address federal grants and specifically ESSER funds and how these may be applied and incorporated into policy. The motion was unanimously approved.
King, again speaking after the meeting, said the action was taken to ensure they have everything they need or have to incorporate in addressing future allocations and board input on ESSER funds.
The meeting received an earlier boost when Karge suggested creating an ESSER committee that would work with the next board chairman.
Boston supported the idea.
“There are a number of school districts that have done great things with an ESSER committee,” she said.
Earlier in the day, the policy committee looked at a number of issues that pertain directly or indirectly to the pandemic and how the district is responding to it.
One was the Homebound Instruction Program.
The program is for students who are unable to attend class due to a medical condition and consists of an average of eight hours of instruction per week by a teacher. To qualify for the program, a student must have a medical condition, as certified by a physician, that necessitates being absent for a minimum of 10 consecutive school days or a minimum of 10 aggregate days for a chronic medical condition.
The committee agreed to add to the policy that a doctor can recommend quarantined students be added to the program. The committee passed the amended policy to the school board for consideration.
The committee also voted to remove the COVID-19 provision from the attendance policy and add it to the remote learning policy. This too was passed to the school board for consideration.
Regarding the attendance policy, policy committee chairman Tony Brock, District 5, said it could very likely change with changing times and directives from the state.
Brock also addressed the concerns expressed by a parent over the amount of makeup work and testing quarantined students face after retuning to school. Saying she represented a “huge group” known as Concerned Parents of Cumberland County, Melissa Courtney said she heard of one returning student who had three days to complete 112 pages of makeup work.
Responded Brock, “The teachers are working to death to provide makeup work. They’re doing double duty. “
If a returning student is having trouble completing makeup work, Brock said parents should contact the teacher. If that doesn’t solve the issue, they should talk to the principal and, finally, if the problem remains unresolved, he recommended contacting the instructional supervisor at the district office for that particular grade.
“I believe you will have a sympathetic ear,” Brock said.
