Cumberland County is working to develop its budget for the 2020-’21 fiscal year that begins July 1. But the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still unclear.
“This is going to be one of the most difficult budgets for us to work on and try to predict revenue,” Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock told the Cumberland County Budget Committee during a panel conference call held Tuesday night.
Current revenue reports aren’t yet showing the full impact of the health crisis, he said. The county budgets revenue from property tax, sales tax, hotel/motel tax, and more to operate county services and fund the school system.
“A lot of the data, the collection times were pre-pandemic,” Brock said.
The county has collected 99.1% of its budgeted property tax for the year. But next year, Brock worries about the timing of those payments. Typically, the county sees revenue come in during October after notices are mailed, another bump in December when mortgage companies release escrow tax payments, and then again in February ahead of the payment deadline.
“Those have been very predictable, but with what we have going on now, I’m not so certain those will continue if homeowners are having to decide how to spend the money if they are unemployed or underemployed,” he said.
Sales tax is currently about $58,000 above budget estimates for the year, though the April report was under budget by about $11,000. To date, the county has collected $7.5 million of its $10 million budgeted revenue. These funds support the school system.
But the April report reflects sales revenue in February. Brock receives reports around the 20th of each month. The May report will be the first to show sales activity after COVID-19 began impacting the state. The June report would reflect April which was spent under a statewide stay-at-home order and saw many retail businesses closed and restaurants serving only to-go orders.
“Whenever it shut down, it came to a screeching halt,” Brock said. “We just don’t have much of any kind of history to work with on this.”
County department revenues have also been reduced, particularly the court system which has been mostly suspended during the health crisis. The Cumberland County Clerk and Master’s office was down about $63,000 from collections in April 2019. General Sessions Court was down about $67,000.
People are also traveling less due to health concerns. The county’s hotel-motel tax was down about $25,000 from April 2019.
“The ones I pointed out are the higher dollar items,” Brock said. “There is definitely a downturn.”
Emergency Medical Services has seen strong collections over the past several months. Though the department reported that calls had been down slightly, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said the number of runs for the department had been high for some time, and the reduction brought the service closer to “normal.” To date, the department has collected $4.1 million against a $4 budget, with two months left in the fiscal year.
School funding
Brock said the county had received its first estimate for required school funding for the next fiscal year, down about $200,000 from the year before due to a decrease in student enrollment.
“Their budget may go up from the standpoint that there were teacher raises the state had done and other additions to their budget,” Brock said.
The county doesn’t receive final figures from the state until July. However, the county must meet minimum funding requirements for the school system to receive state funding.
Brock recommended the committee consider funding the school system at the state-required level.
“And we encourage them to present a balanced budget based upon that funding and to present it promptly so we can move forward with this,” he said.
The school board’s budget committee was scheduled to get its first look at the budget Thursday night. The board will present its budget to the committee June 4.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, asked if the state would lower funding requirements even this year due to a possible shortfall in revenue. Foster said the county was expected to meet its maintenance of effort.
“That’s fluid, but the last I was told was that it was not going to change,” he said.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner and chairperson of the committee, said the county has the power to change the budget after it is approved, provided it has approved the budget in “good faith.”
“We’ve been fiscally conservative in the past,” she said. “I think we’re going to be OK.”
Highway funding
The reduction in travel across the country has impacted collection of fuel taxes, which fund the county’s highway department.
“We’re anticipating there will be a decrease in fuel taxes even for this current fiscal year and into the next fiscal year,” Brock said.
He said Cumberland County Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock was factoring that information into his budget. The county does not supplement the fuel taxes, which are divvied up by the state to individual counties and cities.
Grant funds available
The county will be getting some help from the state through a $900,000 grant. It is part of the state’s COVID-19 relief funding, allocated to cities and counties based on population.
“It’s a one-time bump,” Brock said. “It’s not recurring.”
Brock said the funds come with restrictions, but it could be used to implement upgrades for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance at county-owned facilities or paying for some capital purchases, like an ambulance or other equipment.
He doesn’t recommend budgeting it for a specific use just yet, however.
“We need to keep that flexible how we use those monies based on how revenues come in,” he told the committee.
Foster said the county could use that for different projects, like repairs and upgrades to the county garage facility the commission has been discussing. However, the county also has reserve funds in both the general fund and debt service fund.
“In my opinion, protect your cash,” he said. “Anything that we can do that helps preserve the general fund fund balance is a good thing.”
No-Growth Budget
The committee adjusted its budget development calendar and approved moving forward with a no-growth budget for the 2020-’21 fiscal year.
Brock explained the budget would be the same budget approved by the county commission last August for the 2019-’20 fiscal year without any one-time expenses, such as capital equipment purchases.
“Obviously, the effect of that is to have a bare-bones budget and keep current staff and current operations at the level that the are now. We think that by doing that, that will make that happen,” Brock said.
There will need to be some adjustments to the last budget to ensure the election commission has funds available to conduct the August county general and state primary election and November federal, state and municipal elections.
Another change would not financially impact the budget, but it would allow for greater efficiency and accounting for funds, County Mayor Allen Foster said.
He has proposed allocating funds for maintenance at the Cumberland County Jail to the sheriff’s office fund rather than the county’s general maintenance budget.
“It can be a point of contention between the two maintenance areas,” Foster said. “Not between the mayor or the sheriff, or the mayor and the jail administrator, but the ones trying to spend the money and decide who’s paying for what.”
Foster recommends an agreement be drafted that outlines what maintenance expenses the jail would be responsible for and what expenses would come from the county general fund. Annual costs are estimated at about $35,000.
Nonprofit funding would also be held to the same amounts budgeted last year, Brock said.
The panel approved Brock’s recommendations, allowing the finance department to prepare budget documents. Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, voted no.
The committee also revised its budget review calendar, eliminating all meetings scheduled for May. It will meet again June 2 for its monthly budget meeting. At that time, the committee will consider the meetings it needs in June and July to wrap up its budget deliberations.
Capital expenses will be on hold until the committee can review actual revenue later in the year.
“That is assuming we have a good recovery out of this,” Brock said.
