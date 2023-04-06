Members of the 1015 Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans held a flag retirement ceremony April 2 at the Cumberland County Community Complex as part of the spring Gun & Knife Show. The veterans solemnly destroyed U.S. flags that were in poor condition and worn beyond repair.
