IMG_0031.jpg

Members of the 1015 Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans held a flag retirement ceremony April 2 at the Cumberland County Community Complex as part of the spring Gun & Knife Show. The veterans solemnly destroyed U.S. flags that were in poor condition and worn beyond repair.

 Michael Leonard

