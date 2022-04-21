The Cumberland County Board of Education’s policy committee was ready to forward a change aligning its retiree insurance benefit for non-certified staff to the requirements for certified employees.
But the panel paused action on the policy after teachers requested they take a look at a requirement that certified personnel have 20 years of continuous service to the school system to qualify for the program.
“We’ve got teachers in our system that have put a lot of time in our system,” said Scott Maddox, Career and Technical Education and 9-12 supervisor. “They take off, and all that is wiped out.”
He pointed to a few examples, including Mike Buck, Stone Memorial High School teacher and basketball coach, who taught for 13 years in the school system before leaving teaching in 2012. He returned in 2015.
“Because of the word continually, he’s reset,” Maddox said. “He’ll never get that benefit.”
Another administrator took a few years away following having a child.
“She came back to work. All that is gone. She won’t receive that benefit unless she works 20 continual years,” Maddox said.
The benefit pays the retiree’s portion of health insurance premiums until they reach 65 years old and can enroll in Medicare. It’s contingent on the state continuing to fund 45% of the premium for certified retired employees. The state only offers the benefit to individuals who began working for a participating local education agency for the first time on or after July 1, 2015, and who have 30 years of service under the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, asked if the policy could be changed to require only 20 years with the Cumberland County school system, not continuous service.
Maddox said the policy would also need to require the individuals retire from the Cumberland County School System.
“I know of one situation where they had 20 years here and went to another school system. They wanted to come back and reap that reward from our system,” he said.
Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, said, “It opens us up to greater expense.”
The school system is projected to spend about $300,000 for retiree insurance benefits this fiscal year.
The panel tabled action on the policy for clarification and time to reword the policy.
Brock said, “We’ve seen the good intent, but we’ve seen the dangers and possibility for abuse by being too open or generous with our wording.”
The discussion began with a proposed policy change that would allow non-certified employees to also combine their TCRS service with 20 years of service to the school system. Currently the policy only offers health benefits to retirees with 30 years of service to the school system, paying 100% of the single insurance premium.
Currently the policy requires 30 years of service with the school system.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said, “The purpose was to bring equity to all of our employees.”
Kim Bray, human resources supervisor for the school system, asked if the intent was to include employees with TCRS service outside of Cumberland County.
“I thought the intent was to let them combine their service inside Cumberland County,” she said.
Brock said, “It shouldn’t make a difference. We’ll leave the 20 creditable years continually in Cumberland County schools.”
The committee also recommended a change to Board Member Legal Status policy, to note that vacancies on the board will be declared in the event of a death or resignation of a member, removal from office, or if the member permanently moves out of the district they represent.
“If your house burns and you’re displaced, I don’t believe you should have to give up your position,” Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, said. “We are a board of nine members, and we represent the entire county, not just our district.”
Brock said, “If I’m going to represent my neighbors, I should be one.”
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said if a board member voluntarily moves from one district to another, he doesn’t believe they should be able to stay on the board.
“If that happens, you’ve got two people representing the same district and the district they moved out of would not have a representative,” Inman said.
The panel also approved changes to the travel policy updating reimbursement for mileage and meals. It did change the hours in which meals will be reimbursed. The panel also recommended changes to the transfers within the system policy, with recommendation that the board approve it on first and second reading in April.
The change provided an open enrollment period of at least 30 days when parents can request transfers to other schools. Requests to enroll in a school outside the student’s zoned school are subject to space availability.
