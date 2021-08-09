Retired Fire Department of New York Firefighter Lt. Patrick Clancy, formerly of New York City, now a resident of Jasper, TN, will be the special speaker for the 20th anniversary memorial service at the Cumberland County 9/11 memorial, 1423 Livingston Road, Crossville, next door to the main county fire station and Fair Park Senior Center.
The program will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Lt. Clancy began his firefighter career in Midtown Manhattan. After a few years he transferred to Flatbush in Brooklyn, where he was promoted to lieutenant and then stationed in Queens for a time before returning to Brooklyn.
When the first terrorist attack and bombing in the World Trade Center took place in 1993, Lt. Clancy was serving with the FDNY. Lt. Clancy had the night duty on Sept. 11, 2001, and was at home when the World Trade Center was hit by the first airplane. He rushed to duty as quickly as possible on learning of the attacks.
A few years after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Lt. Clancy retired from the FDNY with 25 years of service. He served as a tour guide at the memorial in Manhattan for several years and still gives tours when he visits New York.
He will share some of his experiences at the Cumberland County Memorial program.
Lt. Clancy became involved in working with the Tunnel to Towers (T2T) Foundation about five years ago, assisting with home dedications for injured veterans, Gold Star homes, and for those families who had lost a loved one in the line of duty. Last year the Foundation paid off the mortgage for Christopher Eric Ewing, a Smyrna, GA, police officer, who was killed in the line of duty. Lt. Clancy has been a part of at least 30 events for the Foundation, many across the Heartland of America.
The participation of Lt. Clancy in T2T Foundation is a way for him to be able to continue to remember and honor his beloved brothers who lost their lives on 9/11.
This is a memorial service, not a fund raiser. Information will be included in the written brochure for those who might want to know more about the work of the group, but it is only provided to show one way the victims of the terrorist attacks are being memorialized.
The T2T Foundation is among the highest-rated non-profit groups in the nation with 92% of each dollar going directly to their relief work. The story of Stephen Siller, FDNY firefighter for whom the Foundation was established, will be included later.
The county is grateful to have Lt. Clancy coming to speak at its community memorial remembrance for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
If you have a family member who perished in the attacks or have other questions, contact Heather Mullinix, editor of the Crossville Chronicle, at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com or 931-484-5145.
