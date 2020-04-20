Crossville Police responding to a report of a couple sitting in a vehicle arguing in front of an open business resulted in the arrest of a man on felony drug charges.
Gregory Aaron Reppert, 34, 125 Stainback Ave., Nashville, was charged with one count of felony possession of Alprazolam, according to Ptl. Joshua Mangas’ report. Police also seized the suspect’s cellphone and obtained a search warrant to look at the contents of that device.
The incident occurred April 11 shortly before 8 a.m. when police were called to the Waffle House to check out a couple in a vehicle that were arguing. Police made contact with the two and learned from both that the two were married but were discussing separation.
Both said the discussion was loud but had not escalated into anything physical.
When Reppert was searched, a clear plastic bag containing 32 bars (tablets) of a drug identified as Alprazolam was found.
The suspect did not have a prescription for the narcotic.
The female present was not arrested. Reppert will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date to respond to the charges.
