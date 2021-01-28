A pet dog who was reportedly minutes from expiring in an apartment fire over the weekend was revived by firefighters and has recovered from its ordeal.
The incident took place when Cumberland County firefighters responded Sunday shortly before 5 a.m. to an apartment and shop fire located on the old forestry firetower property off Peavine Firetower Rd.
“The owner had taken the shop that had been used by the forestry division at the tower and turned part of it into an apartment,” Cumberland County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Kenny Kilgore said.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, Capt. Derrick Carter attempted to kick open the front door of the building to make sure no one was trapped inside.
Instead of anyone being at home, Carter observed the tail of a dog that was lying on the other side of the door, blocking it from being opened. Carter was able to drag the dog out of the burning structure and completed his search for any occupants.
Capt. Mike Findley then dragged the dog away from the burning building to an adjacent wood line. “I noticed the dog was barely breathing,” Findley said.
While other firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, Firefighter David Morgan administered oxygen to the dog, using a pet face mask the department carried on the rescue truck.
The dog responded within a few minutes and sat quietly by, appearing addled by the experience.
“By the time we left the scene, the dog was doing fine,” Kilgore said. “I believe he was within a minute of dying from smoke inhalation when he was dragged out of the house.”
The dog had gone as far as it could go, reaching the door before collapsing on the floor. When firefighters left the scene, the dog was guarding a water dish and staring at the burned building from which it had been rescued.
