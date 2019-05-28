Joe Koester looks around the country and sees a civilization in decline.
From crumbling educational opportunities and escalating crime to growing division among areas of the country, he and several others see a common culprit: divisiveness and a lack of respect for other’s opinions.
“In World War II, we were cohesive. We were all together for a common cause,” Koester said.
Now, he says, society is segmented, with each group wanting the larger society to change to accommodate them.
“We used to be a melting pot,” he said.
Dale Darling said, “We’ve got to start respecting our neighbors, our friends, even our enemies.”
The Rev. Joe Adair believes the political correctness movement has led to intolerance and, in some cases, violence.
“It starts there,” he said. “People who are right now the most judgmental in our whole country are the ones who started this political correctness and be kind to everybody. Now they're the ones carrying the knives around.”
Harry Kulp said, “The saying used to be sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me. Nowadays, you say one word and, in their mind, you've just destroyed them. It's total intolerance.”
Koester, who says he’s a conservative, said the two major political parties are more concerned with the party than bringing the country together.
Looking back at the last election, he believes the upcoming presidential election will be even more divisive.
“Don’t you think it’s going to be a replay of 2016 on steroids?” he said.
He wasn’t a supporter of President Donald Trump’s campaign, and he felt he couldn’t support either candidate in the 2016 presidential election.
But when the election was over, he accepted the results.
“I’m not going to protest,” he said.
Darling, however, believes the Democratic party will do whatever it can to remove Trump from office.
“Has he done some good? Yes. Has he done some bad? Yes. I think we’re all in the situation where we’ve said things we regret, but I still respect our leaders,” he said.
Jack Jamison says Congress is determined to impeach Trump, regardless of what the country wants or needs. The three branches of government are no longer working together, he said.
“It’s terrible. We send them there to do what we want them to do and their agenda is whatever they want it to be,” Jamison said.
Darling added many candidates would reverse their position once elected, ignoring their constituents.
The group lamented the apathy of the voters.
Koester, who served as a Cumberland County Commissioner, said he had received two calls from constituents during his four-year term.
And when he tried to find someone to run for his seat, he ran into more apathy.
“One of the most important issues is right here close to home. You have to have good people in your county commission and in positions in your government,” Koester said.
He pointed to the county’s voting record, with about 65% of voters voting Republican. In many races, the primary contest is the only local election, with primary winners moving on unopposed in the general election.
Adair said term limits are needed.
“The only way you’re going to change things is to change who is running the show,” Adair said. “There is no reason we need to have someone in there 30 years.”
As the immigration debate continues, the group looks back to the immigration process that once was in place, with immigrants needing a sponsor and a job waiting for them.
Kulp said, “I have no problem with immigration when it’s done legally. You get in line. You meet the criteria. You don’t just get it automatically because you were born there.
“We were a melting pot, but now everybody’s got to fit into a compartment instead of a melting pot.”
Koester said the law needs to be followed, without picking and choosing.
“I admit the immigration laws are flawed, but right now they are the law,” he said. “It’s not a la carte. If the law is wrong, change the law.”
Darling said more lawmakers, especially Democrats, need to visit the border to see first-hand what’s happening. Adair previously lived near the border and was warned of towns to avoid due to crime.
With health care costs continuing to escalate, the group doesn’t see universal health care as the solution.
“Uncle Sam never does anything cheaper,” said Adair. “Insurance has gotten us to this point. And when the government comes in and says, ‘We’ll take care of you,’ somebody’s got to pay the bill. And it’s going to be the middle class. Again.”
He believes veterans would be better served by eliminating the Veterans Administration health care system.
“And it would end up cheaper,” Adair said.
Darling, who qualifies for health care through the VA, says he prefers to pay for his own care and is blessed to be in a position where he can.
“They just treat our veterans terribly,” he said.
As presidential hopeful Joe Biden deals with controversy over his interactions with women, the men worry that the #MeToo movement may have gone too far, with media carrying accusations faster than individuals can share their side of the story.
“All a person has to do is accuse,” said Adair. “And an accusation can ruin a person’s career, their life.”
Adair said he believes Biden is a nice guy who often showsaffection with a pat on the back or a hug — not unlike himself. Years before, while serving a congregation in Wisconsin, he said a colleague had cautioned him against hugging the elderly women in the church.
But the women had told him that pat on the back was the only affection they received all week.
“That’s sad,” he said. He told the colleague he would leave his job if that became an issue.
“We’re going to have to be robots instead of real people,” he said.
The group is saddened to see children emulating sports stars in kneeling during the National Anthem.
“How would parents allow that to happen?” Darling said.
He served in U.S. Army and flies an American flag every day.
“When you start disrespecting that flag, I don’t care what your feelings are — just stand there and shut up. Don’t put your hand on your heart. At least take off your hat,” Darling said.
Koester, who retired from the National Security Administration, says he still gets choked up when he hears the National Anthem.
Kulp, who lived overseas for many years, said he still get goosebumps when the anthem is played.
“It’s not a matter of saying, ‘My country is always right.’ It’s just that overall respect.”
