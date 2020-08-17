The policy committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education recommended a resolution to suspend policies that may conflict with the school system’s continuous learning plan.
Other policies — like dress code or attendance — can be considered by the board on an as-needed basis as school administrators, teachers, staff, students and families navigate changing conditions due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
“Our policies are very sound policies,” Tom Netherton, 6th District representative, said. “I think we’ve got them in pretty good shape.”
“But there’s going to be some affected by this crisis we’re going through.”
The resolution allows the board to address those needed changes without rewriting the policy, which requires two successful readings by the board.
“Once the crisis is over, we got back to the original policies,” Netherton said.
Questions have already been raised about dress code policies and the attendance policy, both for students and teachers. The panel took no action, but did say recommendations could be taken directly to the board for consideration when it meets Aug. 27.
Currently, the attendance policy offers students an incentive for maintaining good attendance. Students with certain grades and few absences can skip final exams.
“If a child in high school contracts COVID-19 and she or he has to miss the 10 days for quarantine, is that going to affect his ability to not take his finals?” Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said. “I can’t answer that question. And I think we’re premature getting into that right now.”
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, had asked the committee to consider allowing faculty and staff to wear scrubs to school during the July meeting of the board.
Netherton recommended waiting to allow time for other board members and faculty to provide input on the proposal.
Inman said, “I was just trying to get this done as quick as possible to allow the faculty and staff to be able to wear scrubs, if they want to.”
Inman said teachers could remove and wash scrubs easily upon returning home.
“They’ve got them lined up and ready to buy, in school colors, if we approve it,” he said.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said he had received input on the issue of scrubs from teachers.
“They were very much against the idea,” Brock said. “They said, ‘Can you imagine the kids coming into classrooms with the teachers wearing masks and scrubs?’
“They felt it would produce a lot of anxiety.”
Netherton said the only comment he had received related to professionalism of the teaching staff.
Inman said his request was only for the upcoming school year.
“At the end of this school year, it would go back to the old dress code. But we’re in unprecedented times and we ought to be able to help our teachers as much as we can,” Inman said.
Boston asked about the student dress code and if that included masks.
The board voted in July to mandate masks for everyone in the schools when social distancing cannot be maintained. However, the dress code was not changed to include wearing masks.
The question became how to enforce the mask mandate. Board members stressed the importance of consistency from school to school.
Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative, said, “It is not in the dress code right now, so it is not a violation.”
Netherton said the board had voted to mandate masks.
“I think it’s already been addressed,” he said. “The board had made a decision. And until we pull back and change it, it’s there.”
Brock said, “We mandated masks. Nobody goes into our buildings without a mask.”
There are exceptions for medical reasons and religious reasons.
Boston said, “We didn’t go further to say, ‘If you don’t do this, this is what’s going to happen.’”
Boston said that needed to be addressed, either through policy or administrative procedures.
Brock agreed, “Let our people who are going to be dealing with this each day come up with the best answer.”
Boston said there could be differences in how discipline is handled from kindergarten or younger grades to older students.
“It doesn’t bother me if it’s policy or procedure, or if it’s just a recommendation, I would just like to know what that recommendation would be,” she said.
The board asked Director of Schools Ina Maxwell to provide updates to the board on procedures through the FYI portion of the monthly board meeting agenda.
The committee approved policy changes for the following policies:
•Student District Records, policy 1.407, to update a legal reference
•Student Discrimination, Harassment, Bullying, Cyber-bullying and Intimidation, policy 6.304, to reflect changes in the Title IX and sexual harassment policy approved last month
