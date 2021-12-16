Carlene Hicks hopes a long-term plan for parks and recreation in the county will include some fun playground equipment at Obed River Park.
“There’s only two swings. There’s no slide. There’s nothing for them to really do,” Hicks said during a public hearing on the county’s parks and recreation public hearing Nov. 18.
She wanted to see a large sand box like at Centennial Park and some equipment for younger kids.
“Obed River would be for smaller kids because the parking is right there. The handicap accessibility is good, and there’s trails to walk, but there’s not enough equipment to keep the kids occupied and playing.
While Hicks’ recommendation seemed modest compared to some of the other ideas, Tommy Lee, deputy director of the Upper Cumberland Development District, encouraged the nearly 20 people present to think big.
“Think ‘Money is no object’ — don’t be afraid to think big because this is probably going to be a 20-year plan,” he said. “Just because something may not be feasible now doesn’t mean it couldn’t be feasible in the future.”
The public hearing is part of the county’s effort to collect public input for the master plan — a requirement for applying for many grant programs, like the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Local Parks and Recreation Grant program.
The UCDD is working with the county to develop the plan as part of a pilot program, and Lee hopes the plan will be ready for consideration in the spring.
Currently, the county operates the Cumberland County Community Complex, which hosts various indoor and outdoor events throughout the year, Obed River Park and a community park in the Westel area.
A survey of more than 700 people and discussions of a local focus group have identified several ideas for recreation projects, including an indoor aquatic center; increased access to rivers and streams for kayakers or paddlers; an expo center; more trails, including biking trails; and connecting recreation facilities across the county.
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, said the county once had numerous ball fields, many located in the outlying communities. That’s no longer the case, he said.
“They don’t have enough ball fields,” Wilson said, citing specific needs for baseball and softball fields for younger children.
“Girls’ softball is huge in this county. Several of the players go to Knoxville, Cookeville and Chattanooga to train,” he said. “Those things are important to those young folks and we don’t have as great of facilities as we need.”
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said current plans from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to widen portions of Hwy. 127 are a missed opportunity because those plans do not include bike lanes.
“We have people riding from the state park into town and, when you cross those bridges, it is very dangerous,” she said.
Lee said the Rural Planning Organization works with TDOT to provide public input. He said that information would be passed on to the state to consider.
Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, said he wanted to see a bike trail to tie all the parks together.
“You want to think big — tie all the parks together,” he said.
He also said he would like to see the former railroad right-of-way from Crossville to Crab Orchard made into a bike path.
Brock Hill, representing the Crossville-Cumberland County Sports and Events Council, said Obed River Park has a great walking trail, but it’s not really made for bikes. He suggested linking the park to Centennial Park, owned by the city of Crossville, and connecting the parks to local businesses.
“I would encourage us to look at grants. There might even be infrastructure money,” he said. “Mental health, physical health, economic growth — it’s all there.”
Hill has been working on getting permission to establish a trail along Livingston Rd. from downtown to the Community Complex and Obed River Park.
“We’ve met with almost every property owner. We’ve had one person say they were concerned and everyone else sees the value in it,” Hill said. “They see the value in connecting apartment complexes and businesses and people being able to ride a bike instead of drive.”
Liz Bowman said she was a newcomer to the community and thought the county had some “amazing” recreation opportunities compared to her former community.
“To see the gun ranges and things like that — you don’t see those other places. You’re doing a good job,” Bowman said.
One thing lacking in the area was a swimming pool for the public, she said.
Cumberland Mountain State Park has a public outdoor swimming pool, but it’s been closed for two years due to the pandemic. Other swimming pools require membership in a homeowners association, such as those at Fairfield Glade and Lake Tansi.
Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, said, “There are a lot of families that travel out of town during the summer to take their kids to other counties for swimming.”
An indoor facility could be used year-round, Bowman noted.
Jacob Atkinson, teen member of the recreation focus group, said he’d like to see something like a YMCA with pools and basketball courts and pickleball courts.
“Just something that is usually outdoors, it would be great to do year-round,” Atkinson said.
He also said a gym would be good and offer a controlled environment for youth.
Sue York, 1st District commissioner, said she wanted to see improvements at the Community Complex, perhaps even a new building to host events.
“We’re outgrowing our building where we meet,” she said.
She also wanted to help the Cumberland County Fair Association with updates to the complex facilities.
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, said there is a lot of local interest in ATV riding.
“There’s plenty of territory for that,” he said.
Stone said the county was continuing to grow. Much of the formerly undeveloped land has started to be developed over the past 40 years.
“I just want to be sure we have set aside enough publicly owned land that we can keep that green feeling in this county,” she said. “I don’t know the right amount, but we need to realize that now. We all see the changes happening.”
John Conrad, with Friends of the Trails, said there is growing demand for recreational opportunities, especially hiking. He pointed to the growth in the annual Cumberland County Hiking Marathon each September. The free event offers an incentive for people to get out and hike local trails, completing 26.2 miles during the month.
Seven years ago, the event attracted 300 participants. About 2,400 participated this past fall.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said he was excited to see so many at the public hearing.
“It has been a priority for the state to get a plan like this,” Foster said. “One of the best things about Cumberland County is the outdoors and the things we can do.”
Lee said information from the public hearing will be combined with data from the survey. The focus group will help prioritize projects and UCDD will estimate cost for projects to develop a first draft.
Once the county approves a master plan, it will be submitted to the state. The next round of state grants opens in late spring 2022.
