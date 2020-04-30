One of the rites of spring is the emergence of scammers who take unsuspecting residents’ money under the pretense of paving or resurfacing driveways.
While there are many reputable companies who perform this service in the area, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has issued a press release cautioning property owners about individuals representing themselves as working for paving companies in an effort to obtain money under false pretenses.
Sheriff Casey Cox said two men driving a white pickup with a water tank in the pickup’s bed, have recently been traveling through neighborhoods and approaching residents about performing driveway work.
The men are described as being in their 30s, with both sporting crewcuts. The vehicle does not have identifying marks on it, but the two claim to represent J&J Asphalt or Roland’s Pavement Coatings.
To keep from being a victim of this type of scam, residents are advised to look for the following signs:
•Lack of written contracts;
•Uninsured paving contractors;
•Cash transactions;
•Extra warranty sales pitches; and
•Extra asphalt sales pitch.
Reputable companies are happy to provide written contracts and proof of insurance.
“There are those who would attempt to scam you of your hard-earned money and use cheap tricks and scamming methods to increase their profits, even at the expense of poor quality service and the suffering of clients,” Cox said in the release.
Persons approached by individuals matching the descriptions given or others who they suspect are trying to scam them are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 931-484-6176.
It is always helpful to get tag numbers, descriptions and directions of travel when filing a report.
