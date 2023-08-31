A little information can save emergency responders critical seconds when called to a resident. E-911 is hoping more people will complete the Family/Resident Safety Survey found on their website to make sure responders have important information when they respond to an emergency.
“We had an incident a couple of weeks ago that sparked some interest in getting information on their homes and businesses,” said TJ Williams, director of operations for E-911.
The department has seen several surveys completed since an early-morning fire destroyed a local residence in July. The fire quickly swept through the large structure, making it hard to fight and requiring additional assistance.
Eric Ritzman, E-911 director, said the department’s addressing staff were being proactive and working with the Cumberland County Property Assessor’s office to identify property with more than 3,000 square feet. That information is being entered into the county’s addressing system and alerts dispatchers to that information when there is an emergency call.
“If we send the fire department out there, our people will know the structure is 3,000 square feet or more so they can go ahead and let the fire department know that on their way. If they want to request additional mutual aid or an ‘all-call’ page, they can go ahead and do that instead of waiting until the first responder arrives on scene,” Ritzman said.
But the survey covers more than the size of a structure. Dr. Mark Fox, a member of the E-911 board, noted people can provide a wealth of information — all of which remains confidential — to emergency responders.
“If you have someone living there who is physically challenged and the only way you can get them out of the house is through the back door, you can make note of that,” Fox said. “When responders show up, they don’t bother going to the front door. They go to the back door.”
The survey includes questions about how many people live at a residence and information about accessing the property, such as a keypad or gate entry code.
People can also include where they take shelter during severe weather, helping responders know where to begin a search if there is an emergency.
It also covers physical impairments that may make communicating with emergency responders difficult, such as speech impairment or deafness, blindness, or other conditions. Residents can note if someone relies on life-sustaining devices that require a reliable power source, if someone has cognitive impairments or behavioral conditions, or if there is an aggressive animal.
The survey also offers a place to share other information, such as hazardous materials that may be onsite, such as ammunition.
“Really, your imagination is the limit about making information available to the responders,” Fox said. “Whether its physical challenges, special occupational exposure, there’s a downstairs apartment with only one ingress or egress from this point in a building — all those things could be life-saving.”
The survey is available online at cumberlandtn911.org/familyresident-safety-survey — or use the QR code published with this article.
