Members of the Crossville City Council walked back earlier cost estimates for the proposed indoor recreation center as it moves toward a design concept.
“Right now, there’s too much guessing,” Kim Chamberlin with Upland Design Group told the council during a work session Tuesday. Over the next 30-60 days, as the design is refined, he believes he can return with better estimates, with a target of September for better figures.
But he said he does not think the building will cost $55 million-$65 million.
“I think it’s high,” Chamberlin said, pointing to the recently completed recreation center in Morristown. The project is larger than that proposed for Crossville and built for about $35 million. “We’ve never thought that something that was $55-$65 million was something that would work in Crossville.”
However, the facility was bid prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction costs have increased significantly since that time, Chamberlin previously noted.
Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford said the estimates of $65 million were based on a facility that included “everything we could possibly get.”
“We realized that’s not what we want,” Crawford said, noting the council was still evaluating if it would even do the project.
“That’s the high number. Media seems to like sensationalism. It draws eyes to the paper,” Crawford said.
In December, early estimates for the project construction topped $53 million. Then, there was an addition of a multi-activity court, a competition pool and an outdoor pool. The cost estimate increased to $60 million-$65 million for construction and outfitting of a facility — the “project cost.”
These were early estimates before any design work had been done and based on the estimated square footage of the facility.
Local businessman Butch Smith questioned the council on if they would put the project to a referendum of the city’s voters.
“If you’re going to fund this, are you going to go to the voters and let the voters decide?” Smith asked.
Council member Scot Shanks asked why Smith thought the council would have a referendum.
In April, the council rescinded an earlier vote that authorized moving forward with securing $55 million in bond financing for the project, noting they needed better estimates on the cost.
In that meeting, Crawford asked the council to consider holding a referendum if the project would require an increase in property taxes.
“What we’re trying to do is see if we can do it without it,” Crawford said.
Council member Mike Turner advocated for a referendum on the project.
“We’ve got to have numbers so the people can vote on whether they want this or not,” Turner said. “We’ve got to have correct numbers, coincide it with a referendum, and let the people decide.”
Shanks said he never believed the city would need a property tax increase to pay for the project. Instead, he believes increases in sales tax can cover the cost. Council Member Rob Harrison said they’ve found they can issue bonds that are paid for by sales tax.
The city budgeted $12.4 million in sales tax for next year, eclipsing the $3.4 million in property tax the city collects as part of its $22 million budget for 2022–’23.
The city has generous reserve funds — estimated at about $22 million — but city finance director Fred Houston has previously told the council he believed the city would need a property tax increase to pay for the debt incurred by the project.
If sales tax were to lag, property tax would be the city’s primary method for paying its bills, Harrison said.
“That was part of the discussion,” Harrison said. “An absolute worst-case situation, and with the highest numbers, it would be a horrendous-sounding number. I was hearing 2, 3, 4 times [property tax]. I just think in the public discussion we’re having is that sales tax could be the major way a lower number could be financed.”
Smith pressed the rest of the council to commit to a referendum, regardless of the cost or if any increase in property taxes were necessary.
“Money is money,” Smith said. “Let them vote on it. Don’t stick that much down their throat.”
Shanks said he wants “the people to decide,” but added that did not necessarily mean holding a referendum.
“If there is not overwhelming support to build this thing, we probably shouldn’t build this thing,” Shanks said.
Shanks said he’s talked with many people who support the project. Those who have contacted him and were opposed to the project declined to meet with Shanks.
“I want to talk to them about it, but they don’t want to do that,” he said.
Tom Isham, Crossville resident and 1st District commissioner for the county, said prior surveys by the city regarding the recreation center did not include information on cost. Until that’s included, he didn’t think the surveys were valid.
“Everybody wants something for free. But when they have to pay for it, they have a different attitude,” Isham said.
Harrison said he wants to get costs for the project and designs before going to the public for a vote.
“I’ve been strongly thinking about a referendum, but I’ve been concerned,” Harrison said. “It’s been blue sky, different options. How would you put that in a referendum.
“I’ve been in favor of trying to get the numbers to narrow this down to have one choice or two choices with what it would cost and how it would work.”
Tuesday, the architects, Upland Design Group of Crossville and Hughes Group Architects of Virginia, presented four design concepts showing how the facility would use the site.
The core facility calls for an indoor walking track, fitness area for cardio, strength and stretching, group fitness classes, three gymnasiums and two indoor pools — a six-lane competition pool and a warm-water instructional and therapy pool.
The multi-activity court and outdoor pool will be bid as project alternates or could be added in future years.
The favored concept uses the site’s sloping topography for a three-level building — gyms on the ground floor, track and fitness upstairs and the pool on the lower level. This plan was the most compact, which makes it among the most economical, said Chamberlin.
“We’re looking at a building that’s low maintenance, that uses materials that will be there for a long time,” Chamberlin said. He added the design was concerned with efficient staffing as staff costs are among the highest ongoing costs for the project.
With a concept in mind, the architects will refine the spaces within the facility and the interior and exterior design.
“Because of the location, this becomes a gateway to the city,” Chamberlin said. “There’s an opportunity to do some things to let it fit into the fabric of the city.”
That includes green space on Main St. that could provide community space for downtown activities and other events.
Members of the community questioned safety features. The architects pointed to the single point of entry for the public. Others questioned competing with existing fitness businesses.
Eliel Alfon, with HG Architects, said such community recreation centers can be a feeder to private gyms and fitness businesses, adding the facility would have core strength and cardio equipment, but not the amount found in local gyms.
The recreation center, however, is intended to offer a variety of activities that would attract different ages.
“It’s more diverse. It brings the family together,” Alfon said.
Gavin Myers, with HG Architects, said that was intentional.
“It’s not going to compete in size and shape,” Myers told the council. “This allows for that complementary use. It still allows for a user to show up and lift weights or be part of group fitness.”
Bryan Srock, resident, said he moved to Crossville in part because of its outdoor areas. The recreation center, on the other hand, feels “urbanizing.”
He suggested consideration of additional water features or a domed pool at Garrison Park or an outdoor walking track that would be “more open,” he said.
“This is great for those who don’t have a way to get outside. But we’re in the country,” Srock said.
Chamberlin introduced Mike Terry with Paramount Strategies of Murfreesboro. Chamberlin said there had been conversation about needing help getting accurate information about the project out to the public, including the cost of the project and benefits and to solicit feedback as the design process moves forward.
Terry said he’s worked with governments, schools, nonprofits and other organizations on public relations for specific projects, like the Rutherford County convention center.
The council will consider a proposal from Terry’s firm when it meets in July.
