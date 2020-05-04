There were balloons, signs and even confetti, but for the residents of Life Care Center of Crossville, the greatest treat of their Friday afternoon were waves and well wishes during a family parade April 24.
“This was great,” said Kathy Agee after she threw a kiss to a family friend as they drove by.
“I just don’t see how they come up with all these things. I’m so thankful for this place,” Agee added.
The parade was a surprise for the residents of the facility on Justice St. in Crossville.
Across the state, long-term care facilities have followed instructions from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and limited access to facilities. Long-term care facilities and hospitals continue to restrict access to the public and screen employees for signs and symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. Because the elderly or ill are at higher risk for complications from the illness, health officials continue to call on these facilities to not allow visitors.
For more than a month, residents have visited with family through video calls and through the glass at entrance vestibules.
Facilities are working hard to help ensure the people entrusted to their care keep their minds active and their spirits high during the health crisis.
Jay and Mary Lee Dingee, who live at Good Samaritan Society in Fairfield Glade, said the staff keeps them informed of what’s taking place.
“The spirits are really good here,” said Jay Dingee. “And the guidelines have been well received.”
The two live in a cottage on the campus. They no longer eat in the dining room. Instead, they pick up meals at their designated time and return to their home.
Most residents don masks as they leave their apartments and cottages.
The Dingees say they miss seeing their friends and neighbors and participating in some of the campus activities that were taking place before the pandemic. But they’re keeping busy. They’ve spent time reading, writing letters and cleaning closets. They set aside daily quiet time with God and keep in touch with family and friends.
“It’s a sign of the times, and we just have to live that way for now,” Jay Dingee said. “God’s in control. I don’t worry about that.”
At WyndRidge Health and Rehabilitation Center, the activities staff are taking crafts, puzzles and exercise to each resident.
“We’re not able to do group activities, but we try to make their day as bright as we can,” said Chasity Phillips, activities director.
Resident Richard Erickson has enjoyed the puzzles, word searches and crossword puzzles the staff provides.
They also play music, sing in his room and do crafts.
“We have a good old time,” he said.
He loves reading and has read seven books in the past week. His favorite was Preacher: First Mountain Man, by William W. John Stone.
If he needs anything, he says staff are quick to respond.
“They take care of us like families,” Erickson said.
But many residents are looking forward to when things can returned to normal. Life Care Center resident Karen Day is ready for church services and visits once again.
Erickson said he misses his friends, who keep in touch by phone and video calling.
“My family have all passed away. But I have good friends and friends who I treat as family,” he said.
He hopes they can visit soon.
Miranda Hajny, director of business development for Life Care Center, said the facility had been offering a variety of activities to help keep their residents’ spirits up. There had been theme days, crafts and a cookout in recent days. After the parade, snow cones were waiting for the residents to enjoy.
“We’re doing extra things so we all feel like a family,” she said.
Encompass Home Health had decorated the sidewalks in the courtyard with chalk to offer encouragement and share some happy thoughts with the residents.
Michael Denney, chief administrative officer at WyndRidge, said, "There are so many heroes in our community that have pitched in to make our residents' and staff's lives much brighter during this pandemic. From chalk painting to window painting to making staff masks to note cards and goody baskets for residents, meals for staff and even a group of individuals in Nashville that actually mailed our staff notes of encouragement. This has truly proved that Tennessee's nickname of being the ‘Volunteer’ state is certainly a reality. We couldn't be more Blessed from the outpouring of the community."
The Life Care staff kept the family parade a secret in case the weather didn’t cooperate. Residents were brought outside and offered signs to hold. They were asked to sit or stand about 6 feet apart around the rear parking lot, off Stanley St.
Just down the road, at CCHS, cars were lining up, waiting to come by and tell their loved ones how much they missed them.
Signs of “Air Hugs” and “We Love You Pop” were on the cars as they made their way through, waving at everyone but looking for their special resident.
Kathleen Morely smiled after the parade. “It was very nice,” she said.
As the families exited the parking lot, a sign said what everyone was thinking — “See ya soon!”
