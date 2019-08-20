Work is wrapping up on a proposed Cumberland Habitat Conservation Plan. Launched in 2007, the plan could go before the Crossville City Council and Cumberland County Commission for consideration this fall.
The plan offers a countywide permit area for future development that considers the habitat of endangered species. But authors of the plan noted that even if adopted by the city and county, participation by individual land owners remains voluntary.
“If the city or county applies, the individual landowner gets to determine for themselves through their own cost-benefit analysis whether or not they want to participate,” said Katherine Medlock with the Nature Conservancy. “The plan will ensure there are no surprises for developers who wish to participate for the next 30 years, hopefully providing consistency in their planning and timelines for projects they would like to pursue.”
Some area landowners disagreed with the plan.
Cumberland County resident Randall Kidwell said recent guidance from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service contradicts the plan.
“I’ve read the entirety of this document,” Kidwell said, pointing members of the Crossville City Council to page 40 of the draft. “The [Cumberland Habitat Conservation Plan] will result in some take of the listed species, mostly in the form of harassment.”
Kidwell pointed to an April 28, 2018, memo on guidance on trigger for an incidental take permit.
“Well, guess what? You can’t issue an incidental take permit for harassment,” Kidwell said.
Speaking in favor of the plan during the public hearing was former Cumberland County resident Sandra Goss, who now lives in Knoxville. She said she represented Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning.
“I encourage you to support the habitat conservation plan. It’s a wonderful tool to help developers,” Goss said. “I think it makes our area look attractive not only to developers, but to potential employers and potential employees. I see this as a win-win for Crossville residents, animal habitat and potential employers, as well.”
The federal government requires permits when projects would “harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture or collect” an endangered species. Violating the endangered species act can result in civil penalties of $25,000 per violation. But the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service offers permits.
Medlock said the most recent guidance from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in a 2018 memo says incidental take permits are needed when projects will cause “direct harm or harm through habitat modification is likely to occur to listed species.”
The plan lists five species of bats. Two — the Indiana bat and northern long-ear bat —are federally listed species. The other three species are listed with the state. Biologists say all five of the species occur in Cumberland County at some time during the year.
“The habitat requirements of these species are so very similar that if you do the conservation measures for the two that are federally listed, you’re also protecting the same habitat for those other three,” said Medlock.
Kidwell shared maps of bat habitats throughout the U.S. Bat species have been impacted by disease, particularly white-nose syndrome, and changes in land use. The Indiana bat was first listed as an endangered species in 1967. But Tennessee has only one critical habitat area in the state of Tennessee, located in Blount County. Kidwell said a 2015 survey of bat species found limited occurrence of the listed bat species.
“We have five caves — all associated with Grassy Cove. One had one northern long-eared bat. One had 18 Indiana bats,” Kidwell said, pointing to a report from the Tennessee Bat Working Group. “There is no data on Indiana bats being here in the summer.”
Medlock said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website shows where they expect the bat habitat to be. Kidwell said he wanted to see results from species surveys in Cumberland County.
Kidwell said the plan considers all forested habitat on the Plateau “potential habitat” for the listed species.
“This memorandum says you cannot do this. In the absence of knowing the species is there, you cannot seize a man’s land,” Kidwell said, pointing to the April 2018 memo.
Caves are already protected areas. Most of the Indiana bat habitat was land along rivers that has been converted to agricultural use.
“They’re never coming back,” he said.
While the habitat conservation plan deals specifically with endangered species, it can also streamline the process of complying with other regulatory agency permits. Organizers of the Cumberland Habitat Conservation Plan consulted the National Park Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee Valley Authority along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Rob Bullard, with the Nature Conservancy, said the goal of the plan was to minimize the impact of development on critical habitat areas.
“As much as you can, you want to avoid any take,” Bullard said. “For take that can’t be avoided, you want to minimize that. And any take that can’t be avoided or minimized, you need to mitigate for that.”
Participating developers would employ conservation methods, such as avoiding critical habitat areas and establishing forest, stream and cave buffers. The buffers could be as much as 600 feet from the opening of a cave known to house listed species.
“They’re promoting on-site conservation of the most critical areas on a parcel of land that is going to be developed,” Bullard said.
The local planning office would determine how much land would have to be mitigated, though the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service can review those determinations. Under the plan, the mitigation amounts would be less than currently required for bat habitat mitigation. The developer would buy credits from the government which would use the funds to purchase more conservation land.
The local government would purchase land to be used for mitigation — at least 50 acres if adjoining conserved land or 250 acres if a stand-alone conservation area. The land needs to be a mature forest in a priority area that provides connectivity to habitat areas. Preference is given for land along rivers and streams.
Developers apply to the city or county which determines the number of mitigation credits the project needs. The number of credits can be impacted by the quality of the habitat and the time of year. Under the plan, mitigation credits could range from 1 credit for one acre up to 2.25 credits per acre. Current bat habitat mitigation requires up to 3.5 credits per acre.
The city or county would determine the cost of credits.
Local resident Steve Frank asked how much the plan would charge participants and if the cost would be punitive.
“This is good for the government, but it’s terrible for the individual. And not one person said it will save a species,” Frank said.
He added the higher cost for individuals not participating was “legal coercion.”
Chuck Lowrance said he moved to Cumberland County from California where he witnessed environmental activists work to eliminate private property.
“That’s what this is all about,” Lowrance said. “It’s requiring you to either go bankrupt, sell your land, get off the land and have it bought up by the Nature Conservancy and sold to the federal government with a lot of tax dollars that have been confiscated. There is no justification in any of this if you believe in science and Darwin.”
The Cumberland Habitat Conservation Plan would be the first plan in Tennessee. There are some conservation plans in place that were established for specific development projects. Kidwell said that was the way the law was designed to work, not provide a blanket plan.
“You’ve got the cart before the horse,” he said.
Councilman Rob Harrison, who owns a land company and is a developer, said he became involved with the plan process.
“I was concerned about private property rights because I have property. I still am,” he said. “But from the beginning I have stressed this whole thing would not fly unless it was voluntary.”
Yet Harrison said he knew of many development projects that would get part way through development only to be stopped by lawsuits over endangered species.
“That’s how I’m looking at this. I’d rather not have to worry about it,” he said.
The plan would offer “insurance,” he said. So long as it was voluntary and involved minimal cost for the city and county, he said it could offer assurance for developers.
“At least it is voluntary,” Harrison said.
Medlock said Harrison’s insistence on a voluntary plan had been honored.
“It’s not going to work unless there’s an incentive to participate,” Medlock said.
Individuals choosing not to participate would pay the current mitigation rates.
Lowrance said, “Here’s a better idea. Let’s go to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and tell them these laws suck.”
Medlock said that was beyond her authority.
The plan has not been adopted by the city of Crossville or Cumberland County Commission. If those legislative bodies approve the plan, it goes to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service which determines if a permit will be granted. If the city adopts the plan but the county does not, only land within the city limits would be covered by the plan.
