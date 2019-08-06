Randall Kidwell believes there’s no need for a habitat conservation plan in Cumberland County.
“The rules have changed,” Kidwell told the Crossville City Council during its July 9 meeting. “We’re back to where we were essentially during the Bush administration.”
The Cumberland Habitat Conservation Plan has been under development since 2008. The project is funded by a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service while staff from the Nature Conservancy, University of Tennessee and Tennessee Technological University work with various groups and entities in the county to develop the plan.
According to the website for the CHCP, the plan is part of an application for an incidental take permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Participation is voluntary, but developers taking part benefit from long-term planning and “no surprises,” meaning participants are protected from unexpected changes in impact on species during the 30-year term of the plan.
Kidwell shared a memo from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service dated April 26, 2018, that says incidental take permits are only required when “non-federal projects are likely to result in ‘take’ of a listed species of fish or wildlife.”
“Take” refers to harm to endangered and threatened species.
The CHCP would cover residential, commercial and industrial development as well as recreational development, such as golf courses or greenways. Landowners could decide to participate in the plan when they apply for a subdivision permit or land disturbance permit.
Proponents say the plan can eliminate the threat of expensive penalties for violating the Endangered Species Act. Kidwell believes the plan goes beyond federal requirements. He stressed the memo’s use of the phrase “listed” wildlife. The proposed HCP lists five species of bats: eastern small-footed bat, Indiana bat, little brown bat, northern long-eared bat and tri-colored bat.
“One is endangered, another is threatened. But look what this says — ‘only listed species.’ Why in the world do they have three species that aren’t even listed?” Kidwell asked.
Northern long-eared bats are listed as threatened, while Indiana bats are considered endangered.
The report notes the little brown bat and tri-colored bat are not listed as endangered or threatened by the state or federal government; however, they are vulnerable to white-nose Syndrome which has decimated bat populations in the eastern U.S. Because the plan covers 30 years, authors say it is likely the bats could be listed in the future.
The eastern small-footed bat is not listed as endangered or threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Tennessee classifies the species as in need of management, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Kidwell said the memo also said simply modifying a habitat does not “constitute take.” Permits are only needed when the development or activity is taking place where listed species are known to be found and when the proposed activity is “reasonably certain to result in take.” “The Service should avoid processing applications submitted purely as insurance when take of ESA-listed species is not anticipated,” the memo continues.
The CHCP includes three phases: development, permitting and monitoring. The plan has not been adopted by the city council or Cumberland County Commission.
Kidwell asked the council to reject the plan.
“Refuse these sales pitches performed by third parties,” he said.
Kidwell said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services could answer questions the city or landowners may have about threatened species without the city entering into the agreement.
Residents will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on the proposed Cumberland Habitat Conservation Plan during a public hearing Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St.
