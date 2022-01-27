Cliff Segar has lived on Alyson Dr. in eastern Cumberland County since 2005.
He receives mail and packages at his address. All documents related to his residence state the address as Alyson Rd. He’s connected to public utilities.
“They find my house using that address,” Segar told the Cumberland County Commissioner during the public comments portion of the Jan. 18 meeting.
But Segar says he has difficulty calling for emergency responders through the county’s 911 system.
“When I call 911 service, I have to explain and even argue about just where I live,” he said.
E-911 Director Eric Ritzman told the Chronicle he would work with Segar on issues he is having, adding the road was part of the county’s E-911 mapping system. He noted residents of private roads are responsible for road signage and that using a mobile phone can sometimes delay pinpointing a caller’s location.
Segar asked the county to consider designating Alyson Rd. as a county road.
The road extends 291 feet off Millstone Mountain Rd. It serves Segar and a neighboring property. But it’s not recognized as a county road on the official county road list.
The road list, adopted each year by the Cumberland County Commission, lists roads which the county can spend county funds and resources to repair and maintain.
Commissioners were set to consider the 2022 county road list following review by the county’s Regional Planning Commission and the environmental committee.
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, said, “I’d like to amend our road list, providing [Road Superintendent] Scott Blaylock has the opportunity to look through this and make sure it will work.
“Our attorney has told us we can add a road any time during the year. So, I would like to make that amendment later.”
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster recommended the road be sent to the planning commission and environmental committee, noting the commission can act on the matter later.
Later in the meeting, Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, moved to approve the road list as presented. She also recommended that the issue of Alyson Lane becoming a county road be referred to the appropriate county committees.
The motion was supported by Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, and approved, with Wilson passing.
The road list contains few changes from 2021. It removes Clifford Selby Rd. following a public hearing and recommendation of the planning commission in December and removing Tanner Trail, which the commission removed from the list last July.
The commission also approved reducing the right-of-way on Wilson Rd. from 40 feet to 30 feet.
Property owner Sandy Davis had brought the discrepancy in the road list and her property deed to the planning commission in July. County Attorney Philip Burnett found that Davis and other residents on the road had been paying property taxes based on the 30-foot right of way. The planning commission recommended reducing the right of way for Wilson Rd. to 30 feet.
In other business, the county beer board approved an on-premises and off-premises beer permit for Long Road Café at 13215 Hwy. 70 N., owned by Bruce and Mary Long.
