A couple awakened by barking dogs discovered a man in their make-shift storage area under a porch and held him at gunpoint until law enforcement officers could arrive on the scene.
Jesse W. Galyon, 38, Mountain Village Lane, is charged with a single count of aggravated burglary. No one was injured in the incident that occurred Thursday around midnight in the 1900 block of Tabor Loop.
According to Deputy Joshua Matthews’ report, officers were dispatched to the residence and arrived to find a man sitting on the ground in the driveway while a second man held a shotgun on the suspect.
The resident told officers he was awakened by his dogs barking, heard someone talking, and grabbed his shotgun and a light and went outside to investigate. He found a man in a storage area underneath a rear porch.
When asked what he was doing there, the man told the resident “he was stacking boxes.” The resident ordered him out of the room and to the driveway to wait for authorities.
Matthews and Deputy Ronald Peck questioned the suspect and were told the man was working and moving boxes “because he is on state probation.” At another time, the man stated he was a trusty at the Cumberland County Sheriffs Office.
Galyon was transported to the Justice Center for booking and was placed under $20,000 bond with a hearing in General Sessions Court to be held.
