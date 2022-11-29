A Cumberland County property owner says he was unaware of the responsibility he would be taking on when he asked the county to close the road along his property last year.
Now, he’d like the the county to consider reopening the road.
“This is way more than I ever bargained for,” said Jerry Lefond, who owns property on Tanner Trail.
The Cumberland County Planning Commission recommended closure of the road in June 2021 following a written request by Lefond. A public notice was placed in the newspaper, and letters were sent to property owners possibly affected by the closure.
At the time, Lefond had complained of people using the dead-end road for partying.
There were no comments at the public hearing held by the planning commission. When the matter went before the county’s environmental committee, representatives of the cemetery at corner of Tanner Cemetery Rd. and Tanner Trail objected, citing a lack of notice to the family members. However, they did agree not to oppose the closure as they still had access to the family cemetery.
The county commission later voted 14-3 to close the road.
There was no communication throughout the process from a third property owner. The road backed up to the parcel but was not the primary access point for the property.
During the road closing process, the owners sold the land and the spec house they had built on it. The current owners, the Ingrams, say they were never told of the road closure or how it might impact them.
Cumberland County Attorney Philip Burnett explained there are two primary considerations when closing a road — first, the decision to close a road and then how to dispose of the road after the closure.
“Generally, the county will divide the road equally with everyone around,” Burnett said.
Tanner Trail has about 50 feet of road right of way. That property is divided equally among adjoining property owners unless one owner agrees to give up their portion.
It’s best if the matter of property division is handled up front, Burnett said. That can help avoid disagreements on property division later.
Disposing of the property removes liability the county could incur if the road were simply kept as county property and gated, Burnett said.
“You don’t want people on it. Also, if you deed it out, it goes onto the tax rolls,” he said.
The Tanner family agreed to give Lefond the entire road right of way. The Ingrams, however, chose to hire a surveyor at their expense to determine the portion of the road that should be added to their property.
“We were just doing what we were told to do,” said Amanda Ingram, noting they were not notified of the closure at any point during their property purchase.
That’s when Lefond said he wanted the road reopened, Burnett said.
The planning commission needed to determine if the road closure process was properly followed and if there is a good reason to reverse its decision from last year, Burnett said.
The final decision would again rest with the county commission.
“I’ve tried to get them to reach an agreement on what to do with the property, and I’ve been unable to do that,” Burnett said.
Lefond has not yet submitted a written request to reopen the road, saying he thought that was what the meeting was about.
“If Philip would have explained all this to me, I never would have started this,” he said.
He said he didn’t want to be “hashing out” road issues with other owners to split the property. He also has two lots that he won’t be able to sell unless they front a public road. Lastly, he was concerned about taking on responsibility for any utility lines located along the current road right of way. It is possible the lines would be cut off and become service lines for any future structure built there as the utilities currently do not serve any customers.
Lefond said he would be willing to help reimburse legal costs the county has incurred from the closure and the money the Ingrams have spent on a land survey.
Planner Tommy Lee explained the first step is that an affected property owner must request the road be added to the county road list by writing to the county road superintendent.
“And just because a request is submitted does not meet that it’s going to be honored,” Lee said. “There’s public hearings involved and recommendations and things of that nature.”
Planning commission member Kyle Davis noted the board had followed all the steps necessary to close a public road.
“Assuming we decide not to open that back up, what’s the repercussions of that?” he asked.
“There is a precedence issue in reversing what you’ve done before that you need to be careful of,” Burnett said. “You would want to find some pretty significant grounds.”
Burnett said the county would then need to determine what to do with the property it owns for the road. He said he’s worked with both property owners for several months, attempting to find a resolution. But the county may be in a position of deeding the property deeded to the Ingrams and give Lefond time to complete a survey and, if he chose not to, give the property to the Ingrams.
In other business, the planning commission heard an update regarding the Chestnut Ridge development in Fairfield Glade.
While most of the infrastructure has been installed, the road has not been paved or inspected by the county.
David Bell with Fields Engineering explained there is still home construction taking place in the development. There is a base installed for the road, but the final road topping.
While the county does not specify how much of a development must be complete before final road paving, Bell suggested a number around 85%.
“The reason they don’t put the mix in until you get to 85% is, you start getting concrete roads on that topping, it’ll eat your roads up,” Bell said. “When they get to 85% complete, that level of construction will go down and we can go ahead and top it.”
A resident of the development questioned when the road would be finished and also who would be responsible for various common areas. Common areas within a development are typically the responsibility of a homeowners association, Lee explained. But he asked Bell to clarify if the responsible party would be the Fairfield Glade Community Club or an association of the neighborhood.
Bell is to return next month with a schedule for completing the road and a new letter of credit from Fairfield Homes to guarantee road completion. The commission asked that he also address who will take responsibility for common spaces.
Lee noted that this was not the first time a letter of credit had expired before completion of a property development. He suggested the commission look at the other methods available for financial guarantees that do not expire, primarily escrow accounts and cashier checks.
“I don’t think we should take any surety instrument with an expiration date on it,” he said. “But I don’t know of a bank that will do a letter of credit that doesn’t have an expiration date on it.”
