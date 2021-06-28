With a $1 million employee salary proposal gaining preliminary approval, the budget committee of the Cumberland County Commission chose not to add three new firefighters to the Cumberland County Fire Department roster.
“I think at this time, with us taking care of the current employees, I can’t see adding three employees right now,” said Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, during the June 17 meeting of the budget committee. “We need to take care of what we’ve got before we start adding.”
Cumberland County Fire Chief Trevor Kerley had requested the three additional paid firefighters with a new lieutenant firefighter position on the county’s salary scale. Estimated cost was $136,620.
“We have not added anybody to our force since 1995,” Kerley said. “We’ve went from 400-600 calls a year to 1,200 calls.”
The fire chief had two personnel covering a structure fire call at the time of the meeting and one firefighter covering the rest of the county.
“That happens on a regular basis,” Kerley said.
Currently, paid county firefighters are captains or higher and placed on the salary schedule at grades 9 and 10.
Kerley proposed establishing a fire lieutenant position at salary grade 8 as the firefighters would supervise volunteer firefighters in the field. Paid firefighters work 24-hour shifts, with three shifts rotating.
Cumberland County is one of an estimated 12 counties in Tennessee with a paid and volunteer county fire department. Two counties have fully paid fire departments.
But Cumberland County is the fourth largest county by area, Kerley said.
“We’ve got to cover more ground,” he said.
There are about 130 volunteers for the county department.
“We have a good crew, it’s just that I need on hand when I instantly need it,” he said.
The state mandates a lot of training for volunteers the first year, Kerley added.
“I’m also a taxpayer, so I understand,” Kerley told the committee. “It’s been a need for a few years and it needs to be addressed. It is a priority that we have.”
Human Resources Supervisor Brooke Shaffer said the committee could approve adding the position to the county’s salary schedule but not filling positions at this time.
Kyle Davis said, “I do think it’s important to add them to the scale, but not adding them.”
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, moved to add fire lieutenant to the salary scale but not to fill the positions at this time, supported by Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner. The motion was approved.
Changes to the salary schedule must also be approved by the full commission.
Information from the salary consultant was not available regarding a request from the elections office for a reclassification on the salary schedule for a chief deputy. That item was tabled.
The committee also reviewed requests for capital purchases. These purchases typically have a useful life of multiple years or are facility upgrades.
The committee gave preliminary approval to requests totaling $368,288 from the human resources, county maintenance, finance, trustee’s office, circuit court clerk’s office and juvenile services. These purchases included new office furniture and chairs, window replacement at the courthouse, repair of a parapet wall at the courthouse, a new vehicle for county maintenance, and software purchases for human resources and juvenile services.
The fire department requested two brush trucks and a new fire engine, with a total cost of $480,000.
Emergency Medical Services requested three new ambulances, five more LUCAS automatic CPR machines, three new mobile radios and a transport ventilator, with a total request of $637,000.
The Art Circle Public Library requested $20,000 to purchase a new video surveillance system and four computers for the children’s library, and $3,000 for three computers at the archives for preservation of records.
The Emergency Management Agency requested $9,500 to purchase Vibe Boards to provide for emergency communications with other agencies.
At the Cumberland County Community Complex, requests totaled $67,800 for a new mower, playground equipment, carpet tiles for the multipurpose building, a keyless entry system and a new bushog. The Veterans Service office requested $1,250 for a new computer and the Agriculture Extension Service asked for $1,000 for HVAC heating and cooling parts.
The sanitation department requested $240,800 to purchase additional recycling and open boxes and a truck for waste pickup.
Sheriff Casey Cox reduced his capital requests from about $835,000 to $356,000.
He retained $220,000 to purchase five new patrol cars and high-priority maintenance items at the jail: camera investigation of sewer lines, pump controller and hot water mixing valve replacement, transfer switch for the power generator and sealing and striping the justice center parking lot.
He kept a request for new cabinetry in the intake area of the jail and a restroom, at a cost of $13,217, and new stalls and tiles in the lobby restrooms at a cost of $15,000.
“I would like to replace that cabinetry with something more quality,” Cox said. “It’s not the most important thing in the world, but it’s important to us.”
He reduced the request for new HVAC units from 10 at a cost of $200,328 to one unit replacement and funds for another if needed, for a new cost of $40,848.
He also reduced the request to retrofit sink faucets from 64 faucets at a cost of $52,500, to 10 facets that are currently in need of repair, for a new cost of $8,200.
He believes he can save on new lighting in the courtrooms by replacing six lights instead of 18, reducing the request from $29,000 to $9,667.
He removed carpet for three courtrooms for a reduction of $24,600.
“I believe I can do some repairs,” Cox said. “I’m not overly concerned about those carpets.”
Also removed was a request to replace 27 windows, a reduction of $35,800, and replacing steel doors for the pump and lawnmower rooms, a reduction of $3,800. Both items should be considered next year, Cox said.
Still in question is replacement of the jail’s video surveillance system, estimated at $510,000.
Federal guidelines require the jail to provide video surveillance of inmates or use personnel to provide regular checks during the day. And, should the system go down, it could take six to eight months to install a replacement. During that time, the department would have higher personnel costs to provide the required oversight.
“It’s still working right now,” Cox said. “Just know, when it goes down, it’s not one of those things we have an option to replace. The federal government says we’ve got to replace it.”
The system is older and finding replacement parts is becoming more difficult, Cox said.
Cox said he has been getting a lot of sales pitches for equipment the vendors say would qualify for federal grants from COVID-19 relief legislation.
“They’re trying to sell me a body scanner that scans for contraband inside inmates,” Cox told the panel. “They say this qualifies for the relief act funds.
“My belief is if it would qualify for that device, maybe this video surveillance system that I know for a fact we’re going to have to buy — I believe the funds could be used for something like that.”
Members of the budget committee encouraged Cox to seek out any grants available to replace the system.
The revised request was granted preliminary approval by the committee. Final approvals are pending development of the full budget and identifying funding for budgeted items.
