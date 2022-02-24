The 2022 election marks the first that candidates to the Cumberland County Board of Education must run in a primary election.
Last fall, the Tennessee General Assembly approved a bill that allowed the formerly nonpartisan office to be elected in partisan races.
R.J. Crawford, chairman of the Cumberland County Republican Party executive committee, said he’d received numerous questions about why the local party chose to call for a primary election for school board.
“Obviously, at a state level, individuals pushed the state legislature to make that change,” Crawford said during a meeting of the Cumberland County Republican Party Feb. 15. “We decided as a party that we, as Republicans, wanted to make it a partisan race so we could identify true Republican candidates. The only way that we can do that is get them out of the woodwork and put them in front of you all.”
Representatives for the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th Districts are on the ballot this year. Candidates may run under a party designation or as an independent candidate, but all candidates had to submit qualifying petitions by the Feb. 17 deadline.
Republican school board candidates or their designee were invited to introduce themselves to those present at the meeting.
Elizabeth Stull is the District 1 candidate. Stull was present for the meeting but had lost her voice and was represented by a designee.
“Elizabeth’s mission is to restore honesty and integrity to the board,” the designee said.
Priorities include putting children and their education first, to give faculty and staff “a protected voice without fear of retribution” and to protect parental rights.
“She knows parents have several options for schooling their children. When a parent chooses Cumberland County schools, she believes it’s a privilege to be entrusted with that child’s education,” the designee said.
Stull is unopposed in the primary and general election.
Sheri Nichols is a candidate in the 3rd District. She said she has a long history of advocating for children. She is the executive director of Plateau Pregnancy Services.
“I’ve lived here for 14 years,” Nichols said. “I feel like I was born here. I love these people. I love this county.”
She said she has researched the role and responsibilities of board members.
“The one thing that stood out to me was that we were to be a relationship and communicator for parents, children, teachers and superintendents of schools,” Nichols said. “I’m big into communication and I’m big into relationships. I bit into that.”
Serving on the board of education would be a new role for Nichols, but one she looks forward to.
“It will be an adventure. I know this because I’m going to learn a lot of stuff and I love education. I’m going to do the best job I can for you and I appreciate your vote in May,” Nichols said.
Nichols is unopposed in the primary election but will face Democratic candidate Nicholas Rummell in the August general election.
No candidates were present from the 5th District. Candidates for the seat are Nicholas Davis and Randall Hopkins in the Republican Primary and Christopher L. Seals, independent candidate.
Rebecca Hamby is running for re-election in the 7th District, a seat she has held for four years.
Hamby said she ran for the position because she has a passion for helping children, particularly children being raised in homes other than with their parents.
“There are grandparents, aunts and uncles having to raise a lot of our children in our county. They don’t have a voice. I want to be their voice and I will stand up for them,” Hamby said.
Bullying is a issue Hamby has worked to address, whether it be bullying from other students or by adults.
“There’s bullies in all age groups. I believe in standing up for those children,” she said.
She also wants to provide the resources the staff needs to operate the schools.
“If we don’t provide for our staff, our students don’t succeed,” Hamby said. “I want our students to know they can rise above any adversity they have in their life and they can go on to have a successful life.”
Shannon Stout, candidate for the 9th District, was not present, but Linda Clark spoke on her behalf.
Stout brings experience in corporate management, including experience in budgeting, negotiating, mentoring, leadership, salary planning and training.
“I strongly believe in individual freedom and accountability,” Clark read from a statement Stout provided. “I encourage and support parent involvement. I operate with integrity and transparency.”
Independent candidate Patricia C. Lewis has filed to run in the 7th District, as well.
Stout has lived in North Carolina and Colorado. She and her husband moved to Cumberland County about four years ago.
Stout said she and her husband saw both North Carolina and Colorado “take a turn for the worse” and “love it here in Cumberland County.”
“We are dedicated to keeping it a great place to live,” Clark read.
Stout has been attending meetings of the board of education for about a year and studying public education issues in the state.
“Through that process, I observed an opportunity for improvement with our school board,” continued the statement. “I want Cumberland County to be able to attract and retain those with great talent who can engage our children. We need to ensure we have the resources to do so.”
Stout is unopposed in the primary and general election.
