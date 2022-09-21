A portion of Big Horn Dr. in Lake Tansi was closed to traffic Wednesday morning as crews with the Cumberland County Road Department worked to replace a culvert.
Heavy rains earlier this month caused critical failures in culverts on two county roads — Big Horn Dr. and Shug Circle in the O'Henry subdivision. Cumberland County Road Superintendent Stanley Hall said another culvert on Maynard Dr. off Creston Rd. was also in need of repair.
Traffic is being diverted around the work area on Big Horn Dr. today. Motorists are urged to use caution in the area.
