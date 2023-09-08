U.S. Rep. John Rose visited with community members of Pleasant Hill and Pleasant Hill Community Church, UCC, Aug. 31 to discuss the upcoming five-year renewal of the Farm Bill. Rose is a member of the House Committee on Agriculture.
The group included Pleasant Hill Mayor Don Dowdey, Town Council member the Rev. Doug Borko, former Pleasant Hill Mayor Lisa Patrick, Pleasant Hill Community Church pastor the Rev. Joylynn Graham, Cumberland County Commissioner Deborah Holbrook, and seven members of Pleasant Hill Community Church, UCC. They advocated for strengthening the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), improving international food aid programs, advancing equity for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers, and enacting agricultural policies that are adaptive to climate change.
Rose indicated that the House Committee on Agriculture does its work largely on a bipartisan basis. He supports renewal of the Farm Bill, but indicated that it may not be renewed by the Sept. 30 deadline for expiration. Some Republican committee members are pressing for reduced funding for SNAP as well as stricter work requirements.
“I’m confident that we’ll get the Farm Bill renewal done,” Rose said. “But there may be a temporary extension until agreement can be reached, even though such extensions are a waste of resources and time that affect the opportunity to address problems.”
Dowdey shared data from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth that 29.3% of Tennessee children are in families living in poverty, and that 13% of children in Cumberland County are food insecure. Moreover, 10% of infants born in Cumberland County have low birth weight, likely due to nutritional issues.
“In a classroom of 20 students, two to three children will not have had enough to eat,” Dowdey said. “Pleasant Hill Elementary School provides every child with a free breakfast and lunch due to the prevalence of low family income, so it is crucially important that SNAP provide sufficient funding so that these meals are nutritious so that children can learn and grow to their full potential.”
Rose described SNAP as one of the Farm Bill’s primary programs.
“The goal of SNAP is to be a hand up, not a hand out,” Rose said. “It is not just about food, but also about job training and rehabilitation. During the pandemic, many states relaxed work requirements.”
In addition to SNAP, the Farm Bill helps fund USAID’s Office of Food for Peace.
“Food for Peace has helped address world-wide food instability since it was passed over 60 years ago,” said Sue Peeples, Pleasant Hill Church member. “It has helped 150 countries since its inception. When chronic hunger is not addressed, it leads to unstable environments, which in turn threaten our own national security.”
“Ultimately, we need to help bring technology and innovation to help countries become self-sufficient,” Rose said. “The U.S. has been the most important contributor of food assistance in the world since World War II. We are able to produce more food than we consume, and it has also been in our national interest to sustain the market for our agricultural products. We enjoy the most abundant, least expensive supply of food in the history of humankind, so we’re doing a lot of things right.”
Rose emphasized his own extensive background in agriculture, with undergraduate and advanced degrees in agricultural economics, and his own experience as an eighth-generation farmer on the same land in Smith County.
“Farmers are the original conservationists,” Rose said. “Farm Bill policies encouraged farmers to move from tilling to no tilling to conserve the soil, and now no tilling is the norm. The research conducted by our land grant institutions of higher education, like Tennessee State University, and our Extension Services are models for the rest of the world.”
Graham asked why so many of our citizens are still hungry, despite these achievements, giving the example of how our Pleasant Hill Food Box is emptied as quickly as it is filled.
Rose responded, “As a country, we have tried to resource charity to the Federal Government, when we each are responsible. We have created programs that encourage dependency. The fundamental problem of economics is scarcity, where there is a limited supply of everything and unlimited needs.”
Rose said that the federal guidelines for determining the number of families living poverty does not take into account the income they receive from assistance programs, which consequently overstates poverty statistics and income disparities.
Rose expressed his hope that the Farm Bill would be reauthorized in September on a bipartisan basis, summarizing, “We have to be more productive and more innovative.”
