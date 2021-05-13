About 74 Cumberland County residents have started the process to get rent relief payments from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. But THDA believes there are more people who could benefit from the federally funded program.
“The program’s intended to help people who lost their job or lost a chunk of their income due to COVID and, as a result, have fallen behind on their rent or utilities,” said Ralph M. Perry, THDA executive director. “These are folks who were good tenants and regular payers until something beyond their control happened to them … that’s not their fault. The intent of the program is to make them whole.”
Then, when renters regain employment, they can move forward, Perry said.
“My sense is that most landlords have tried to work with their good tenants,” he said.
But more than half of the rental property in Tennessee falls under the “mom and pop” category of owners, Perry said.
“They probably depend on that income to pay their own expenses,” he said. “We want to keep people in their homes and protect those landlords so they continue to offer affordable rentals for people.”
THDA received $384 million in funding from the U.S. Treasury to administer the emergency rent relief program in 91 of Tennessee’s 95 counties, including Cumberland.
So far, about 21,000 applications are in progress. Once complete, Perry said it takes four to five weeks to verify information and issue payments directly to landlords or utility companies on the tenant’s behalf.
“I would suspect there are still other people who could qualify for this help and not know it,” Perry said. “We want to let people know they can take a look at this.”
Money is available to renters earning less than 80% of the area median income. In Cumberland County, the income limit for a family of four is $45,100. Individual households with income of $31,600 or lower can qualify for the rental assistance.
“We can provide up to 12 months of assistance to somebody — and that’s looking back and looking ahead. We can go back and get them current and then go forward,” Perry said.
Utility payments cannot provide ongoing assistance, but the program can help individuals who have fallen behind on those payments.
“We have ample funding,” Perry said. “We don’t want to miss anyone.”
Perry said the agency is awaiting federal guidance and approval for a program aimed at homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments. That could come as soon as July, he said.
Landlords or tenants can start the application for rent relief process through the online portal at thda.org under COVID-19 Rent Relief. Both landlords and tenants will be required to provide verification and documentation as proof of eligibility. The COVID-19 Rent Relief Call Center, at 844-500-1112, has staff who can answer questions about eligibility or help individuals with the application.
