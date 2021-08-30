The remnants of Hurricane Ida will be moving across Tennessee during the first half of the week but high pressure will move in from Thursday through Sunday, bringing sunny, drier and cooler weather.
The weather looks great for Tennessee football Thursday night in Knoxville and high school football across the state Friday night.
There will be several days this week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
The catastrophic flooding of the weekend of Aug. 21 set an all-time record for 24-hour rainfall in Tennessee.
McEwen in Humphreys County recorded 17 inches in 24 hours and radar indicated as much as 20 inches may have fallen in some areas with an incredible 9 inches in 3 hours.
In our evening sky this week you can see the very bright planet Venus in the western sky after sunset. Jupiter is the planet rising in the southeastern sky shining brightly as the night goes along.
Persons who have a question or just want to talk weather can drop an e-mail to weather1@charter.net and don’t forget the Weatherline at 931-707-5533.
