Next Monday, Nov. 11, will be Armistice Day, of course ever since 1954, called Veterans Day. We're going back to the days of Nov. 11, 1919, when World War I ended. One of the difficult things families faced at the end of this war was the long time before remains were returned to families. Some soldiers suffered for quite some time after the war. We will remember three of these men today.
CHRONICLE. November 3, 1920. The remains of Private Urious I. Burgess, who died in a French hospital from wounds, arrived here Sunday accompanied by a soldier and were taken to the Burgess home graveyard for interment. The young man belonged to Company G, 119th Infantry.
CHRONICLE. November 10, 1920. BODY FROM OVERSEAS. Remains of Prvt. Thomas Bruce Interred at Burke Sunday. The body of Thomas Bruce arrived from France Saturday afternoon accompanied by a soldier. The body was taken to the home of his father, J.E. Bruce, on Webb Avenue, where preliminary funeral services were conducted by Revs. C.F. Starnes and A.C. Koser, Judge C.E. Snodgrass and J.W. Dorton. Sunday morning the remains were conveyed to Sequatchie valley where the last sad rites were said and the remains tenderly laid to rest in the Wilson cemetery, near Burke.
The remains were accompanied from Crossville by the family and several friends. The services were conducted by J.W. Dorton and G.W. Davenport. Thomas Bruce enlisted in the service July 27, 1928, went to Camp Gordon for training, sailed for France Sept. 19, 1918, and died in a French Hospital Oct. 12, 1918.
CHRONICLE. February 9, 1921. FRED RECTOR DIES AT CAMP DIX, NJ. Son of O.B. Rector died Friday as a Result of Wounds Received in War. Funeral Held Here Tuesday. On last Friday afternoon a telegram was received by Squire O. B. Rector announcing the death of his son, Fred F. Rector, in the hospital at Camp Dix, NJ, where he was undergoing treatment because of wounds received in battle in France in July 1918. It proved quite a shock to relatives and numerous friends.
Fred joined the U.S. Army on Aug. 20, 1916, and served on the Mexican border until June 1917 and immediately went to France with Gen. Pershing. He was badly gassed in May 1918, but was back again on active duty the following July, when he was severely wounded but recovered sufficiently to join his company and remained in active service until the armistice was signed. He served for a time with the Army of Occupation on the Rhine. On July 9, 1919, he landed at New York City and for some time was stationed at Camp Taylor, KY. Something over a year ago his company was transferred to Camp Dix, NJ, when he was assigned to the first military police force.
The discharge of his duties during this assignment gave him much travel over the northern states. Fred visited home folks twice after his return from France. His record as a soldier was splendid, for he was at all times, when his physical condition would permit, attentive to all duties that fell to his lot. He leaves surviving him his father and mother, and his brothers. Thomas M. Rector, W.A. (Lon) Rector, who reside in Crossville, Rome G. and Owen W. Rector, who reside in Los Angeles, CA, and Oliver O. Rector who is located at Barberton, OH.
His remains arrived here on Sunday night on the west bound train, under escort of his comrade, Samuel A. French, of the military police force, and were laid to rest in the city cemetery, east of town, yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon. Funeral services were held at the M. E. Church, conducted by its pastor, Rev. A.C. Koser. The heart of the entire community goes out to the stricken ones in their bereavement and one and all extend to them their deepest and most heartfelt sympathy. Let them take comfort from the thought that in the great beyond they will meet again, for this is the divine promise and it is only through tears that we can see and realize to the full the rainbow-hewed beauty of that promise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.