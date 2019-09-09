CHRONICLE October 26, 2001. Local firefighter recalls trip to Ground Zero. The Chronicle published a full page article on this date with three photos taken by a local firefighter at the site and events ten days after the attack.
News had been given to emergency personnel all across the country that there would be a Memorial Service in Yankee Stadium, and representatives were welcome, and our county was represented by local firefighters who paid their own expenses to attend.
Not being Union members, no work could be done at the site; however, support was given at local fire stations as their firemen worked at the Twin Towers site.
In case you haven't noticed, normally your Uncle Gib column covers news from a hundred or near a hundred years old that has been published in the Chronicle during those years.
With the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the New York Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and another airplane lost when valiant passengers gave their lives to save others in Shanksville, Ohio, coming up this week, it seems a good time to think on this tragedy.
Have we really remembered? This is a personal question — have you remembered? Were you even aware of the extraordinary monument that we have in Crossville? We have an actual piece of a girder from the Twin Towers in our own memorial located next door to the Central County Fire Station, and the Fair Park Senior building in the Community Complex.
Why bother people now, some ask. Wait until the 20th anniversary, or some other more notable date.
Wait, isn't every day a notable date when it comes to remembering this event? It should be. It was nice to notice that there is going to be a Mass in Fairfield Glade to remember and honor this event.
For years now there has been at least a short memorial service held at our local monument. The same thing will be held this year. Yes, it will be short. Yes, it will 'interrupt” your day. Yes, it will be observed at the same time with adjustment for Central Time, as the first plane went into the tower. Too early, too inconvenient.
If you are not too busy, or too uninterested, come to the Cumberland County 9/11 memorial service at 7:40 a.m. this coming September 11, at the memorial in the Community Complex. A moment of silence will be observed at 7:46 Central time, as the first plane hit the North Tower at 8:46 Eastern time.
If you just can't come, consider a donation to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation which honors the sacrifice of Stephen Siller, a firefighter who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001, also honoring military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country.
