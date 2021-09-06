CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. Today. Yes, today, Sept. 7, 2021. Throughout the month of August 2021, and through today, Heather Mullinix, editor of the Chronicle, has allowed the use of this column to refresh the memories of our citizens to the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
This column has deviated from its usual relaying to news from 100 to almost 135 years ago in our community to remember the events that unfolded 20 years ago this coming Saturday. Some of the items re-visited were the recounting of tragic death of 2,977 non-combatant citizens of 70 countries; information on our special speaker, FDNY Lt. Patrick Clancy (retired); the history of our local memorial; and the story of two men lost, one firefighter, one accountant, who died at the New York Twin Towers and who have family members who now live in Cumberland County.
There were two other events of Sept. 11, 2001, that we have not covered because we did not have local residents with family members lost in those events. Today we will look at those events. The Pentagon. (Our monument is fashioned in the shape of the Pentagon.) Five Islamic terrorists hijacked American Airlines Flight #77 bound for Los Angeles, from Dulles International airport in Washington, DC, turned the plane around and crashed into the Pentagon. The youngest of the 184 lost in this attack was three years old; the oldest was 71. The damage to the Pentagon was rebuilt in less than one year.
United Airlines Flight #93 was bound for San Francisco from Newark, NJ, when four Islamic terrorists hijacked the flight. This was the only hijacked airplane that did not reach its intended destination. Learning of the three other terrorist attacks from phone calls to family members, the passengers on this airplane determined they would try to re-take control of the flight, and made a heroic attempt to thwart the hijackers. Seeing that they were losing control of the airplane the terrorists flew the flight straight down into the ground near Shanksville, PA. Forty crew and passengers and the four terrorists were killed when the flight went into the ground. Whatever the goal of the terrorists, these heroic passengers doubtless saved untold hundreds of lives in giving their own lives.
Although it was shared a few weeks ago, the wording of the plaque at our local memorial will be given again: “Tuesday, September 11, 2001, began like any other day. People rushed to their jobs at the World Trade Center, Pentagon, Port Authority, fire and police stations, and emergency medical services. Others were waiting for their flights to leave the airports. They were all occupied with their plans for the day with no clue of what was to come.
“On that day al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger airliners. Two were flown into the World Trade Center towers, and one was flown into the Pentagon. After a heroic attempt by passengers to regain control of the plane, the fourth aircraft crashed to the ground near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. This bravery prevented the terrorists from killing more people in Washington, DC, the plane’s intended destination.
“The human loss would total 2,977 people representing 70 different nations. Among the 2,753 victims from New York were 343 firefighters, 60 police officers from the NYPD and Port Authority, and 8 emergency medical services personnel. At the Pentagon 184 people died, and another 40 perished in Pennsylvania.
“Our community is both proud and humbled to honor these victims and their families from around the world with this steel beam, which emerged from the rubble of the World Trade Center—now etched with the firefighters’ Maltese Cross and fittingly placed by our Cumberland County Fire Department Headquarters.
“WE WILL NEVER FORGET.”
Our memorial service will be held this coming Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, beginning at 7:30 a.m. CDT at the memorial, located at 1423 Livingston Road, Crossville.
