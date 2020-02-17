The pat, pat, pat of rain on my windows this week made me think back over thirty years ago when your Uncle Gib can remember my friend, Betty Kington, telling about the flood to end all floods in Crab Orchard when she was a child. The Centennial Chronicle has a reprinted article about the devastation of the flooding back then.
CHRONICLE CENTENNIAL EDITION, July 12, 1956. Floods Take Heavy Toll In East TN; Water Highest In More Than Fifty Years—County Loss Of Bridges High. Original article from Chronicle, March 28, 1929. Friday night and Saturday witnessed the most disastrous flood that has ever swept the region embracing the Cumberland Plateau and the territory adjacent thereto in the memory of any person now living. So heavy was the rainfall that the small streams and the rivers of the region became raging torrents of such magnitude as clearly indicated cloud bursts in several sections, especially on the Cumberland Plateau. More than a score of lives were lost at Harriman and Rockwood and millions of dollars damage done.
WATER HIGHEST IN 50 YEARS. The streams of this section were the highest known in 50 years or longer. C. L. Deatherage, who has probably known this region longer than any other living citizen, says Daddys Creek was at least ten feet higher than he has known it in more than fifty years, which means there was at least three times as much water rushing down its channels than ever before in memory.
STATE BRIDGES HOLD. Many bridges were swept away while state roads were seriously damaged but not a single state constructed bridge was lost as all withstood the raging waters along with the increased pressure that resulted from accumulated debris against them. At Daddys Creek, eight miles east of Crossville on Highway No. 1, the waters were above the floor of the bridge and almost to the top of the railing at the western end. The approaches to the bridge were damaged some, but the highway department got busy and had the bridge passable by late Saturday afternoon.
CAR CAUGHT ON BRIDGE. At the Daddys Creek bridge a man drove onto the bridge while the water was two feet deep over the western end. His motor was drowned out and while endeavoring to get started the approach gave way letting the front end of his car down into the surging water. When discovered by G. L. Hill he was calling loudly for help. His wife and sister were with him in the car and were rescued by fastening themselves in a rope and being drawn onto the bridge. The wrecker soon arrived and backed in and took the man off, and a short time later pulled the car out. The people were tourists from Virginia.
At Caney Fork bridge, eight miles west of Crossville on highway No. 1, the road pavement was damaged to some extent and part of the abutment work was carried away, but the bridge was uninjured. On the York highway, four miles north of Crossville, at Greens Ford, the water ran rampant over the bridge, which was momentarily expected to go out. The approaches and flooring of bridge were damaged, but the bridge held and traffic was soon resumed over it. On the York highway south from Crossville, the waters got high over the bridges, but none were carried away in this county except a small one at the foot of the mountain near Nail & Orme's store. It was a small structure that had been left by the highway department when it took over the York route and was better out than as it was. A heavy slide of dirt on the mountain side at Hell Hole obstructed the highway but was passable by Monday afternoon. The Wilson grist mill at Linary, was washed away.
