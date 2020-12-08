Dear Uncle Gib readers, we’ve just past an important day of national remembrance. People across the nation exclaimed for years, “Remember Pearl Harbor Day!” Not so much anymore as the generation of World War II veterans pass into history themselves, and the parents and children who remember gathering around radios to listen to the news are passing away too.
On Dec. 7, 1941, at 7:48 a.m. Hawaii time, the ships in Pearl Harbor were attacked by Japanese aircraft in two waves, launched from six aircraft carriers. All eight U.S. battleships were damaged and four were sunk. All the ships except the USS Arizona were raised and six of them were later made seaworthy and went on to fight in World War II.
There were 2,403 Americans killed and 1,178 others wounded in the sneak attack. Japan announced a declaration of war on the United States later that day but it was not delivered until the day after the attack. Because peace talks were still ongoing at the time of the attack and no advance warning was given, the attack on Pearl Harbor was declared to be a war crime at the Tokyo Trials, April 9, 1946.
The theme for the 2020 observance, “Above and Beyond the Call,” brought attention to the entire island of Hawaii and the assaults on Army and Marine aviation bases and civilian facilities.
In 1991, the Chronicle covered the local observance of the 50th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day. Among those interviewed was Morris Bradford Helm, an Army man stationed at Hickam Field who told how he was almost killed by our own troops.
Morris was dispatched from Hickam on motorcycle as soon as the smoke from Pearl Harbor was seen and told to go see what was going on over there. That was in advance of the attack on Hickam. As he was riding toward the harbor he kept being shot at. He said he finally threw the motorcycle down and walked the rest of the way. The attack on his base had already commenced by the time he got to the harbor. Morris served throughout World War II, in Korea and Vietnam.
When we consider the seeming lack of appreciation for what our military has done to keep us safe and free, it is a sad testimony for our nation.
We don’t even have to go back to an event of 1941 to recognize the apathy and ho hum attitudes that prevail today. People said, “We will never forget” about the 9-11 tragedy at the World Trade center, Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania in 2001, yet few citizens show up for the annual observance at the unique and most important memorial we have right here in Cumberland County.
It is up to each of us as individual citizens of this free country to honor our past, remember our present disabled veterans, and support those who are serving us right now in the armed forces of America.
• • •
