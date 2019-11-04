Summitt Auto Group at 236 Miller Ave. in Crossville will host a photographic war memorial to honor military fallen from Nov. 12-18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The memorial will be on display in their lobby, open to the public, and free of charge.
Ben Wilson, owner of Summitt Auto, said, “We just want to give everyone from the area a chance to come out, see the memorial and honor our veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice. They deserve to be honored.”
The Tennessee Remembering Our Fallen Memorial is a photographic war memorial that honors Tennessee’s military fallen from The War on Terror 9/11/2001-present. Unlike brick and mortar memorials, The Tennessee Remembering Our Fallen Memorial is designed to travel and includes both military and personal photos.
It’s legacy will be that these men and women will be remembered and their names will be spoken, while helping to lessen the grief of their families.
