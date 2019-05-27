Uncle Gib doesn't know how long ago you read or even thought about the famous poem from World War I, “In Flanders Fields.” The poem was written by a Canadian, John McCrae, in May of 1915.
McCrae was the military doctor and artillery commander of his unit when a friend, Lt. Alexis Helmer, was killed in combat. The chaplain was called off to other duty and McCrae was asked to do the service for his friend.
There are different stories given for the writing of the poem, all being centered around the cemetery. The cemetery had been established for French and Canadian forces and was named Essex Farm on British military maps.
McCrae recited portions of the Church of England's “Order of Burial of the Dead” from memory, and a wooden cross was placed to mark the grave-site. The grave was lost to time over the years and Lt. Helmer's name is listed on a panel at the Mein Gate Memorial to the Missing in Ypres. He is one of the 54,896 soldiers who have no known grave in the battlefields of the Ypres Sallent.
It is said that McCrae was inspired when he looked upon the graveyard and saw the poppies that were blooming in the graveyard. In 1915 he sent the poem to the Spectator magazine which did not publish it, and returned it to him; however, in December 1915, it was published in Punch magazine.
The only two variations in the poem were the words, “blow” or “grow” in the first line. The Punch magazine used the word “blow,” but the handwritten version used the word “grow.” Here is the poignant poem:
In Flanders fields the poppies grow,
Between the crosses, row on row.
That mark our place and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields
Take up our quarrel with the foe
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch, be yours to hold it high
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
For years now it has been a tradition on Memorial Day to sell the poppies for programs sponsored by our veterans, and this has continued through the years. I can remember years ago when you couldn't get into the old post office unless you first purchased a poppy from one of the sisters, Mary Brookhart or Eula Ducey. Eula became a Gold Star mother when her son, Thomas J. Ducey, was killed in World War II. Hopefully you purchased your poppy this year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.