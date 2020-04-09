Self-employed individuals in Tennessee who have found themselves jobless in the wake of COVID-19 prevention measures may have some relief in sight.
Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday they are among the Tennesseans eligible for unemployment benefits made available by state and federal funding via the CARES Act passed by Congress last week.
“Self-employed Tennesseans need this assistance,” Lee said during Tuesday’s media briefing. “We’re working with the federal government to make sure they get it. We are hopeful for a quick resolution to this.”
The self-employed, referred to as 1099 workers, are eligible under the federal guidelines for pandemic unemployment assistance. The provision also covers sole proprietors.
“For those of the 1099 employees who have already filed, we will go back and review your file based on this new guidance to see if you’re eligible for that, even if you weren’t eligible for your traditional unemployment insurance,” explained Tennessee Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord.
The commissioner added another facet of the CARES Act, federal pandemic unemployment compensation, adds $600 to each claim “no matter the amount of the initial claim.”
Self-employed or unemployed workers who have already submitted claims will not need to reapply for the new $600 weekly benefit. All those receiving jobless benefits are automatically eligible. The $600 will be in addition to regular benefits.
Record numbers of Tennesseans are filing initial claims for unemployment benefits, the governor told state media outlets. On average, he said, the state typically receives 10,000 initial unemployment claims over a three-week period.
“Over the last three-week period, we’re on track to be about 25 times higher than that, with 250,000 initial claims,” Lee said.
The state reports 112,438 claims were filed for the week ending April 4. Of those, 4,892 were from the Upper Cumberland region.
The governor said state officials monitored the effects of the novel coronavirus on the economy early on by extending unemployment benefits to those who were quarantined by a physician. The additional week it normally takes to verify and distribute funds was suspended to help individuals get their money more quickly.
Lee said he wants to be sure small business owners know about the assistance available to them.
“You’ve been asked, in many cases, to close your businesses — to cut back,” he said. “Certainly, the virus itself has caused a tremendous slowdown.”
His administration filed in March for assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration and, as a result, Tennessee small businesses and nonprofit entities are eligible for low-interest loans of up to $2 million per entity.
The Paycheck Protection Program, which went live late last week in Tennessee, makes $359 billion available to small businesses through area banks.
“This federal Paycheck Protection Program is a loan that designed to provide a direct incentive to small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll,” Lee said. “SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage and utilities.”
Banks will need to verify the customer’s identity and require payroll numbers for the loan application.
The state’s tracking of COVID-19 earlier this week shows the spread of the virus is slowing in both Tennessee and other parts of the country, Lee said.
“We cannot change in our diligence and our vigilance and our efforts,” he added.
“Every time you move these things, you move us a little quicker to the point in which we can get our state back on track again. And we believe that is certainly coming.”
