Wanda Reid of Crossville has been selected to serve as a Faculty Regent within the Tennessee Board of Regents College System.
Reid teaches Administrative Office Technology and Hospitality, Recreation and Tourism at Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville.
“Mrs. Reid is an outstanding instructor, a leader on the campus and the community,” said Cliff Wightman, president of the local TCAT. “I am so proud that she was selected. She does a great job and will be an excellent Regent. She stays current with educational trends, does a fantastic job working with her students and building potential employer relations.”
The Tennessee Board of Regents consists of 19 members with appointments made by the governor: 12 lay citizens appointed to six-year terms, with one from each of the state’s nine congressional districts and from the three Grand Divisions; two faculty members from the system institutions appointed to two-year terms; one student appointed to a one-year term; and four ex-officio members, the governor, Commissioner of Education, Commmissioner of Agriculture and the executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.
Reid said she is honored for the opportunity to serve the higher education institutions of the state. She began her term July 31, 2020, to serve as the non-voting faculty regent for 2020-’21. She will be the voting faculty regent for 2021-’22.
She has taught at TCAT-Crossville since 2015. Prior to that, she was the employment security manager and career specialist with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development in Crossville.
From 2004-’08, she was the eligibility counselor with the Department of Human Services in Morristown, TN, and from 1996-2004, she was the terriroty account manager with Physicians Medical Laboratory.
She holds a Master of Professional Studies-Human Resource Management from Tennessee Technological University. She attended Walters State Commmunity College before transferring to Carson-Newman College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration. She is a member of the American Society of Administrative Professionals.
