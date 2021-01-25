Cumberland County had only one finding in its 2020 financial audit, and Register of Deeds Judy Graham Swallows says she's taking steps to resolve the issue before the next audit is conducted.
"I'm going to try to," Swallows told the audit committee of the county commission. "It's time and it's expense. My biggest thing is time. When we check out, that would be five check outs instead of one, and we have customers waiting."
The audit faulted the county because multiple employees use the same cash drawer in the Register of Deeds office. Auditors said each employee should have their own cash drawer which is counted and reconciled daily.
"Failure to adhere to this control regimen greatly increases the risk that a cash shortage may not be detected in a timely manner," they wrote. "Furthermore, in the event of a cash shortage, the official would not be able to determine who was responsible for the shortage because multiple employees were working from one cash drawer."
Swallows said her office has "always balanced at the end of each day."
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, noted many departments had been faulted for lack of multiple cash drawers in the past, including the library which Stone had worked with on the library board.
"It was not easy for the library to go to multiple cash drawers, but we did it to get off the county's findings," Stone said.
"At this point, it's just your office."
Swallows noted in her audit response the computer system prints a report of each receipt and the operator's name.
"I know who has handled the money: checks, cash and change," Swallows wrote.
Most everyone paying her office pays by check, she added.
"And we receipt everything when it comes in," she said.
But she committed to working to resolve the finding.
"I apologize. I've been short staffed with COVID. It's been a wild year," Swallows said. "We're doing 100 documents a day. When you take 15 minutes each to check out, and you've got customers waiting — I've balanced every day."
