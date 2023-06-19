The Plateau Regional Water Authority has decided on a bank, has passed a budget for the coming year and is ready to deposit a $500,000 loan from the Crab Orchard Utility District.
Now, it’s ready to start work on its purpose — bringing together the utility districts to develop a regional water supply plan.
“It’s time that we get busy and start behaving like a water authority,” said Greg Hanson, president of the board, during its June 5 meeting.
He suggested holding a summit, potentially in July or August, in the other water utility districts in the county — the city of Crossville, Crab Orchard Utility District, South Cumberland Utility District and West Cumberland Utility District. The Catoosa utility department would also be represented. However, the Catoosa Utility District merged with the city of Crossville several years before. It continues to have an advisory board with representatives of the area served north of I-40 and west toward Putnam County.
“I would like the boards and employees of all five of the current water utility operations. It’s going to be an open forum,” Hanson said.
He plotted out an agenda for the summit, which would take one or two days, he said. There would be a welcome from the city and county mayors, a representative from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury and, potentially, a representative from the regional water authority in Dickson County, TN.
In the afternoon, the utility districts could share information about their operations, the challenges they face and what they are looking for in a regional water authority.
“That gives us as a board to learn a lot of things I, quite honestly, don’t know at this time,” Hanson said.
The second day or the remaining time could then be used by the regional water authority board members to develop a strategic plan. Hanson said he needed recommendations on a facilitator for that session.
Members agreed such a session is needed.
“It’s definitely a good idea to do it,” said Greg Tabor.
They discussed different places to hold such an event, such as the meeting room at Cumberland Medical Center where they hold their monthly meetings, Cumberland Mountain State Park where there is a meeting room and a convenient restaurant, or the Palace Theatre, which offers a meeting space and the large auditorium space.
Hanson said it is important to hold it at a time and place that employees of utility districts could attend if they chose and provide feedback during the strategic planning session.
Kevin Chamberlin recommended compressing the timeline to one day to lesson the burden on utility districts who might struggle to have their staff in a meeting for two days.
The board will continue to work on a plan for the summit with plans to be announced in the coming weeks.
Earlier in the meeting, the board selected One Bank for its banking service provider. One Bank and First Bank responded to the formal request for proposals. A subcommittee reviewed the proposals prior to the June 5 meeting.
Stephens moved to approve establishing banking services at One Bank, supported by Kevin Chamberlin.
Next, the board must establish policies for banking, including how many signatures are required for checks. As the authority has no employees at this time, it was determined two signatures would be required for any expenditure greater than $5,000. The three officers, Stephens, Hanson and Chamberlin, will be authorized signers.
Attorney Kenneth Chadwell was tasked with writing a policy for banking.
The board also approved a budget, but amounts were tentative as there is no financial history to help determine amounts needed.
The budget will be submitted to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury for review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.