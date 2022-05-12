The Cumberland County Commission will once again take up the issue of a regional water authority after the Tennessee General Assembly approved a private act creating the entity.
The commission approved the measure in February but must vote again to finalize the regional water authority.
The entity will allow the county’s four water utility districts to combine resources and pursue water sources to serve the region’s needs in the years to come. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster explained in February the approval of the regional water authority does not require the utility districts to join, but it gives them the option.
“Until this is enacted, they can’t even start a negotiation to see what they want to do or what it would look like,” Foster told the county’s environmental committee in February.
The water authority would be governed by a seven-member board of commissioners nominated by the county mayor and Crossville mayor. One each would come from the areas served by Crab Orchard, South Cumberland and West Cumberland utility districts and Catoosa Water Department, nominated by the county mayor. The remaining three would represent the city of Crossville, nominated by the city mayor.
The appointments would be confirmed by either the Cumberland County Commission or the Crossville City Council.
The Cumberland County Commission meets Monday at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St.
The remainder of the agenda includes budget amendments and the sale of delinquent tax properties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.