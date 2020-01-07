The Cumberland County Regional Planning commission reviewed the following plat subdivisions, combinations and adjustments during its December monthly meeting:
Lawson division
Daniel Lawson submitted a final subdivision plat subdividing 4.49 acres into two lots on Lawson Rd. One lot is 1.69 acres with an existing residential structure. The second lot is 2.80 acres with an existing residential structure. The new lots will be served by an existing 4-inch water line.
Kobe combination
James Kobe submitted a final combination plat creating two lots from three existing lots on Oakcrest Dr. The first lot is .445 acres with an existing residential structure. The second lot is .442 acres with an existing residential structure. The lots will be served by an existing 8-inch water line and an existing 2-inch sewer line.
Barnwell adjustment
Greg Barnwell submitted a final lot line adjustment plat adjusting the common boundary line of two existing parcels of property on Tabor Loop. After the adjustment, the first lot will be 2.833 acres with an existing residential structure. The second lot will be 3.792 acres and is currently vacant. The new lots will be served by an existing 4-inch water line.
The plats were all approved by Tommy Lee, staff planner, in his office and were submitted to the planning commission for its review.
The committee also approved the release of two letters of credit for the Chestnut Ridge Division and the Lake Glastowbury Lot 3 Division.
