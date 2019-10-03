A Cumberland County man facing two counts of introducing contraband into a penal institution in a superseding indictment pleaded guilty to one count and received a 10-year prison sentencing to serve.
Larry Glenn Reed, 45, entered the plea agreement before Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray on Sept. 13. The charge stems from a Nov. 10, 2017, incident during which marijuana was found during a search at the Justice Center.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers Justin Mote and Al Seitner had placed Reed under arrest following a traffic stop and asked Reed if he had anything illegal in his possession prior to taking him to the jail. Reed said no.
The resulting search at the Justice Center yielded a quantity of marijuana and led to one of the two contraband charges.
The second charge was dropped.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Arraignment
•Victoria Dawn Becker, evading arrest, continued to Oct. 1.
•William Jefferson Boggs, aggravated robbery, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Boggs and continued to Nov. 13.
•Marcus Allan Braddam, evading arrest, reckless driving and five second offense driving on a suspended license cases, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Braddan and continued to Nov. 4.
•Robert Aaron Buckner, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, Cynthia Lyons appointed to represent Buckner and continued to Nov. 4.
•Steven Cody DeRossett, aggravated assault, Trish Moore appointed to represent DeRossett and continued to the Jan. 14 discussion docket and Jan. 22 deadline docket.
•Jason Erin DeWall, resisting a stop, arrest or search, domestic assault, assault and evading arrest, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Dewall and continued to the Jan. 14 discussion docket and Jan. 22 deadline docket.
•John Patrick Fields, two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated assault, Samuel Hudson of Sequatchie County appointed to represent Fields and continued to the Jan. 14 discussion docket and Jan. 22 deadline docket.
•Joseph Eugene Flury, four counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 and driving on a suspended license, continued.
•Demarquis Lamar Ford, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, forgery of $2,500 to $10,000 and criminal simulation of $2,500 to $10,000, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Ford and continued to Nov. 13.
•Tyler Lee Ford, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, continued to the Jan. 14 discussion docket and Jan. 22 deadline docket.
•Richard Wayne Grogan, theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Nov. 4 at which time Grogan is to return to court with an attorney.
•George Edward Hardin, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and tampering with a tracking device, continued to Oct. 7.
•Debbie Louise Ledbetter, aggravated robbery, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Ledbetter and continued to Nov. 13.
•Rebecca LeAnn McCausland, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Nov. 4 at which time McCausland is to return to court with an attorney.
•Jonathan William McDonald, simple possession and driving under the influence, continued to Nov. 4 at which time McDonald is to return to court with an attorney.
•Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Miller and continued to the Jan. 14 discussion docket and Jan. 22 deadline docket.
•Britney Nicole Russell, simple possession of methamphetamine, Brandon Griffin appointed to represent Russell and continued to Dec. 9.
•James Timothy Russell Jr., felony possession of methamphetamine, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Russell and continued to the Jan. 14 discussion docket and Jan. 22 deadline docket.
•Michael Stanley Simmons, aggravated assault on an officer or first responder and domestic assault, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Simmons and continued to the Jan. 14 discussion docket and Jan. 22 deadline docket.
•Travis Lloyd Houston, probation violations, two counts of fourth offense driving under the influence and two counts of habitual motor vehicle offender law violations, continued to Nov. 13.
•Cecil Lee Smith, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, per se, and second offense driving on a suspended license, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Smith and continued to the Jan. 14 discussion docket and Jan. 22 deadline docket.
•Dara Kinsey Smith, aggravated assault, continued to Nov. 13.
•Jacob Lee Snyder, introducing contraband into a penal institution, Public Defender’s office appointed to represent Snyder and continued to the Jan. 14 discussion docket and Jan. 22 deadline docket.
•Bobby Joe Wanyn, motion hearing set for Nov. 13 and trial to be set.
Motions/hearings
•Billie Christine Hayes, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, motion hearing continued to October.
•Kara Alease Manley, probation violations, Adult and Teen Challenge application filed and continued to Oct. 7.
•Jessica Dawn Morgan, probation violations, pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to serve the balance of a three-year prison sentence with credit for 164 days already served.
•Angela Marie Peck, multiple probation violations, simple possession and driving under the influence, continued.
•Joe Levi Reagan, superseding indictment charging felony possession of methamphetamine, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and simple possession of marijuana, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Reagan and continued to Nov. 13.
•Bobby Joe Wanyn, motion hearing set for Nov. 13 and trial to be set.
•Donnie Whittenburg, aggravated assault, continued to Nov. 7.
•Quantavrous Lamonte Williams, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, forgery of $2,500 to $10,000 and criminal simulation of $2,500 to $10,000, bond hearing set for Oct. 7 and continued to Nov. 13.
Deadline docket
•Andrew Lynne Allred, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 4. One boundover case dropped.
•Brittney Nicole Russell, felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to Dec. 9.
•Angela Elizabeth Simpson Hughes, fifth offense driving under the influence, per se, and violation of the vehicle interlock device, continued to Dec. 9.
•Brian Keith Medley, sexual battery and domestic assault, continued to Nov. 13.
•Robert Wayne Slagle, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, reckless driving, domestic assault and resisting a stop, arrest or search, continued to Oct. 7.
Boundover status
The following cases are in boundover status and are continued to Nov. 4 unless otherwise noted.
•Andrea Lynn Allred, Thomas Mack Arnold, Marcus Allan Braddam, Andrew Lee Brock Sr., Robert Aaron Buckner, Arvin Alonzo Bullock, Billy Ray Conley, LaDonna Michelle Edwards, Derrick Kane Foister, Joseph Eugene Flury, Scottie Keith Godsey, Dawn Renee Hall, Ryan Marshall Halmontaller, Billy Ray Jenkins, Sandy Leander McClellan, Tonya Dawn McHahan, Arless John Morgan, Joshua Matthew Norton (charge dropped), Larry Glenn Reed, Jamie Lynn Roberts, Joshua McDaniel Scarlett (two charges), Curtis Franklin Selby, Travis Allon Sinard (three charges), Phillips Meredith Smalling, Bobby Allen Smith, Donnie Ray Smith, Brandon Thomas Standiford, Ryan Michael Whitlpow (continued to Dec. 9), Joseph Scott Wyatt and Thomas William Bilbrey with bond set at $5,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.