Members of the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club will serve up some of the best wine, beer and food in the region during its Wine on the Plateau fundraiser June 3 at The Square in Fairfield Glade.
They will also be promoting recycling and repurposing bottles with a special display of wine bottle crafts. These craft creations will also be offered for sale during the event.
The Fairfield Glade Rotary Club continues to find ways to incorporate green environmental initiatives through its existing programs. Drop by and take a look at this lovely display and support their efforts. Proceeds from Wine on the Plateau benefit the club’s charitable efforts. Tickets are $25 per person in advance or $30 at the event. Tickets can be purchased at The Center in Fairfield Glade, First National Bank Fairfield Glade branch, Chestnut Hill Winery, Good Times, Peavine Wine & Spirits or from any Fairfield Glade Rotarian.
Tickets can also be purchased online from the Rotary Club’s Facebook. Go to facebook.com/WineOnThePlateau for more information.
