The Cumberland County redistricting committee is nearing completion of its realignment of voting districts following the 2020 Census.
Monday, the panel reviewed a plan that reduced the deviation in population among the county’s nine districts from 9.54% to 2.9%, providing more equal representation among the districts.
They will reconvene Monday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. at the Election Commission Office, 83 Northside Lane, to vote on sending the plan to the Cumberland County Commission.
“We’re in a good place as far as the numbers go,” said Ben Rogers, with County Technical Assistance Service. CTAS is assisting the county with the redistricting process. “We just looked at places we thought would work.”
The new plan provides district populations between 6,691 in the 2nd District to 6,888 in the 5th District.
The voting districts determine representation on the Cumberland County Commission, with two commissioners from each district, and the Cumberland County Board of Education, with one representative from each district. The goal of redistricting is to ensure elected officials represent an equal number of constituents.
Complicating the process this year was Fairfield Glade, which had a 23% increase in population over the past 10 years. The plan will divide Fairfield Glade residents into the 9th, 6th and 4th districts.
About 538 residents of the community will move to the 4th District, which under the proposed plan would include the west side of Peavine Rd. from Peavine Firetower Rd. to Stonehenge Dr.
About 1,740 Fairfield Glade residents would be in the 6th District, including St. George Dr. and Fairview Rd.
“Twenty-three percent growth is a lot to move around,” said Jill Davis, administrator of elections. “It’s affected everyone’s district. To me, I just like straight lines — everybody on this side of the road or the other. And I like numbers. This is personal for you because this is the people you represent.”
Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner, questioned where the Fairfield Glade residents moved to the 4th District would vote. The Peavine Firetower Rd. area currently votes at Oak Hill Baptist Church on Genesis Rd.
Davis said she will review precinct voting locations once new districts are set. There are rules regarding how many voters a single precinct may serve, she said. But closing a precinct is often difficult for residents who see it as one of the last reminders of the small communities that were once the center of the area.
“There’s a lot of people who pass a precinct to get to their own precinct,” Davis said. “A lot of counties are moving toward vote centers, where they can vote at any precinct.”
Because the 6th District could grow over the next 10 years with the additional area of Fairfield Glade, the panel suggested moving Pugh Rd. in Meridian from the 6th District to the 3rd District, a reduction of about 110 people.
Wilson knows the family who lives on that road, and he’s represented them for many years on the county commission, he said.
“Those are really good people for me,” he said. “We’ve got to settle on something. If I start going, ‘Oh, this is mine. Don’t take that,’ that’s the wrong way to approach this.”
Another change moved about 120 voters from the 4th District to the 1st District in the area of Hwy. 70 N.
Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner, said, “You’re looking at people. I get that. These are people you know. But I think the only way to do this is to look at the numbers.”
The panel had reviewed a plan that would have increased the county commission to 19 members, with three from the 9th District. That plan would have made Fairfield Glade primarily its own voting district.
The panel had voted previously not to move forward with the plan. There were questions about how that could impact the school board. Rogers sought an opinion from the CTAS legal staff, who pointed to a 2002 Tennessee Attorney General opinion, 02-057.
That opinion notes that sate law requires county boards of education to be elected from “districts of substantially equal population.”
If the county BOE were left at nine members, one from each district, the 9th District representative would represent about 9,600 constituents compared to the other districts with abut 6,200 constituents.
“It will throw off the school board plan,” Rogers said. “You cannot have multi-member districts for the school board unless they are all multi-member districts with the same number represented.”
The county could develop a new private act, which requires approval by the state legislature, or a resolution to change the composition of the board of education, he explained.
“The math don’t work and it’s not practical, so it’s probably not going to be allowed in the lawyer’s opinion,” Rogers said. “We’re trying to give you the practical approach.”
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, said, “I don’t see how it could work.”
State law limits the size of school boards to no more than 10 representatives.
Norris wanted to move forward with the plan as presented. Stone didn’t want to make a decision without time to think about the plan.
Wilson said, “We’ve not sat down and looked at where everybody is going to be. I think it’s important to do that before we pass something.”
Norris said, “We need to move forward as quickly as we can, but I’d like time to look over it.”
Wilson said he would talk with the constituents he might lose under the plan and get their input.
“The problem is, that’s lopsided. That’s an individual thing. We need to be together. We need to be fair. I’ll lose those people being fair. It’s not a problem,” Wilson said.
The county needs to complete the redistricting process by Jan. 1, 2022. Next year, all 18 seats on the Cumberland County Commission will be up for re-election along with school board representatives for the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th districts.
Commission and school board elections are non-partisan and take place with the August 2022 county general election.
