A key purpose of the decennial Census is to ensure Congressional, state and county legislative districts are equally apportioned.
The Cumberland County Commission took the first step toward making those changes to its civil districts by appointing a redistricting committee.
The committee will include Jill Davis, election administrator, and one county commissioner from each of Cumberland County’s nine civil districts: Chad Norris, 1st District; Nancy Hyder, 2nd District; Rebecca Stone, 3rd District; Charles Seiber, 4th District; Terry Lowe, 5th District; Wendell Wilson, 6th District; Jerry Cooper, 7th District; Jim Blalock, 8th District; and Colleen Mall, 9th District.
While the U.S. Census has reported Tennessee gained more than 560,000 people since the 2010 Census, specific county-level data is not scheduled to be released until Aug. 16.
The goal of the redistricting committee is to ensure each of the nine districts represents a similar number of residents.
The committee will submit its suggested redistricting plan to the county commission no later than Oct. 31. Any changes to voting district boundaries would take place with the 2022 elections, which will include all 18 seats on the Cumberland County Commission and the First, Third, Fifth, Seventh and Ninth District seats on the Cumberland County Board of Education.
Other offices up for election in 2022 are countywide offices: county mayor; county trustee; sheriff; circuit court clerk; register of deeds; road superintendent; and general sessions judge. Several judicial positions, which represent multiple counties, will also be on the ballot next year.
