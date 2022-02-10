Reflecting the upcoming springtime season, optimism was in the air in Crossville. That’s when work on the long awaited sidewalks along Main St. was scheduled to begin.
It’s still wintertime, however, and the cold reality is the project has hit a bump in the sidewalk.
With bids scheduled to go out this month on the joint effort between the city of Crossville and the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Crossville Mayor James Mayberry said it was put on hold following word that a federal environmental study had to be renewed.
“We keep on running into dead ends,” Mayberry said. “It’s government bureaucracy.”
He added he’s working to determine whether it’s a state or federal mandate and the length of the delay. Once he identifies the government level, Mayberry said he will contact the appropriate representatives in an effort to speed up the process.
According to Mayberry, a previous city council in 2014 sent back funding from a state grant for the original sidewalk plan.
The council was awarded a new grant in August 2018, with $1.3 million from TDOT and a local match of $324,000 from the city.
Mayberry described the revised plan as bare bones compared to its predecessor.
The current plan includes Americans with Disabilities Act-approved sidewalks on both sides of Main Street from Hwy. 70 to Neecham St., pedestrian signalization, retaining wall, pavement markings and decorative LED streetlights.
“The concrete bases on the streetlights are all busted up,” Mayberry said. “This needs to be done.”
The new sidewalks will be of uniform height. The present problem is one Mayberry is familiar with; Mayberry’s Furniture on Main St. has 18-inch sidewalks in the front, making it difficult for customers to open their car doors.
“The new sidewalks (and streetlights) will be so much nicer,” said Mayberry, noting the old ones are not in the best of shape and, in some places, have been patched up.
“This is a pretty in-depth plan and is part of a vibrant downtown. That’s critical for the community.”
When the project gets underway, Mayberry said stores will remain open on Main St. and work will be done nights and weekends, progressing one block at a time to minimize the impact on businesses.
Andrew Ingram, owner of Hurricane Cycles on Main St., said he looks forward to the completion of the sidewalk project.
“I get regular complaints about the sidewalk being too high in front of my store,” he said. “I look forward to the day it will be completed. I’m curious as to how they’ll do it.”
Robert McLellan, whose wife, Heather, owns The Yarn Patch on Main Street, said he’d like to see new sidewalks and crosswalks on Main St.
“It makes the city look look fresh and engaging,” said McLellan, noting that clearly marked crosswalks are essential to maintain pedestrian safety.
“It’s been a long time in coming.”
