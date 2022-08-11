A laundry list of building and fire code violations spurred the brief closing of the Village Inn, a low-income housing complex just off Main St.
The building is now open again. Owner Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood and property manager Steve Threet say they are working on maintenance items and issues identified in another inspection of the property last week by the Tennessee Fire Marshal’s office. But the two dispute reports of the building’s condition prior to being closed July 27.
“Things were not unsafe,” said Wood.
Threet added, “We’re an old property. Are there issues? Yes. Are we trying to take care of it? Yes.”
The Crossville Chronicle reviewed reports of fire safety and building codes inspections conducted at the property July 27.
Those reports cited numerous issues from concerns about the structural integrity of concrete balconies, the safety of stairs, clutter outside and inside units, and unapproved cooking appliances.
However, while initial reports mentioned falling concrete, the reports reviewed do not. Instead, they refer to concrete voids in the underside of the upper balconies.
According to Crossville Fire Chief Chris South’s report, “We found a lack of safe sufficient fire escapes from both buildings, absent or non-functioning fire alarms to notify occupants of a fire, the building was dilapidated and unsafe structurally to inhabit until further evaluated, numerous electrical shock hazards and potential ignition sources that present a hazard to life and health and high probability of fire, and flammable storage in the means of egress in several areas of the structure.”
South cites a state law for dangerous or defective conditions, which says the officer “shall order the dangerous or defective conditions removed or remedied, and the order shall be immediately complied with by the owner or occupant of such premises.” That statute allows the fire official to issue a citation when a property owner fails to comply with a written order and to seek an injunction in court.
He also cites Sections 111 and 113 of the 2018 International Fire Code, which has been adopted by the city of Crossville. That allows the fire code official to authorize disconnection of utility service to the building to eliminate an “immediate hazard.”
Another section of the city’s ordinances empowers the building inspector to begin condemnation proceedings. However, that ordinance requires notifying the owner and providing time to address violations. It also includes appeals to Chancery Court.
Threet said many of the concerns outlined in reports from July 27 were unwarranted, particularly to force immediate closure and displace 130-plus residents. Other items have been addressed in the past two weeks. Some had been on a list of items to address prior to the inspection. Others were added following the inspection, though Threet and Wood say they have not received notice of specific violations from the city’s codes department or fire department.
City Attorney Will Ridley said he was not consulted prior to the closure and learned of the city’s actions through social media reports.
Power was disconnected around 8 p.m. on July 27. It was reconnected by 2 p.m. the next day, according to a press release the city did not distribute. That release said the closure had been lifted “as a result of improper procedural issues.”
The property was inspected again last week by officials with the Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office following an anonymous call. Threet said he received the report on deficiencies on Tuesday and would file a plan of action by Thursday afternoon.
Part of that plan will include regular room inspections to check for disabled smoke detectors, faulty plumbing fixtures, issues with room cleanliness, or disallowed cooking appliances.
Since reopening, 27 rooms are occupied by their former tenants. Two new tenants have moved in.
Threet said he has evicted the occupants of four units due to unpaid rent, letting transients stay at the property without permission, or “causing problems.”
Those evicted lived in several of the rooms photographed as part of the codes inspection, he said as he looked through the photo files Wednesday.
“That person is gone,” he said of one room that was packed with personal belongings. Rooms in such condition can pose a hazard for occupants, the codes report notes, making it difficult to evacuate in an emergency or causing a fire hazard.
When people leave the Village Inn, Threet said rooms are emptied and thoroughly cleaned and painted. Floors are concrete except in two rooms. Those will have carpet removed in the future.
“It’s a basic room,” Threet said, adding, “I’d stay in one.”
But other tenants are concerned about what will happen next, and where they will go if the Village Inn is shut down again.
“We deal with low-income families,” Threet said.
Wood added, “This is not a money maker. But it’s home for quite a few people.”
Both note rising costs of rent in Cumberland County. An April study by the Washington Post found the average rent in Cumberland County was $730 a month, up 11.3% since 2019.
Threet said a displaced tenant looked for a new place to live. The most affordable place they could find was a two-bedroom mobile home renting for $850 a month.
“They wanted a security deposit, first month’s rent, last month’s rent. That’s $2,550,” Threet said. “And then you have to get utilities.”
That’s out of reach for many of the Village Inn’s tenants, particularly the long-term tenants living on Social Security or government veteran’s benefits, Wood and Threet said.
“I have one tenant who has never paid the full amount,” Threet said. “I’m not patting myself on the back. He’s a vet.”
The two buildings on the property were constructed in 1968 and 1971. Rooms range in size from about 12 feet by 19 feet to 10 feet by 19 feet. There are approximately 60 units. Forty-four were occupied at the time of the closure. Threet said each room can house up to four adults.
Monthly rent is $550 and includes utilities.
An independent investigation by the Crossville City Council is ongoing at this time. The council hired Chattanooga law firm Robinson, Smith and Wells to conduct the investigation. They also suspended City Manager Greg Wood pending the outcome of the investigation. On Thursday, the Chronicle learned Greg Wood has resigned from his position. (See related story, 1A.)
In an email to the Chronicle the Friday following the closure, Greg Wood said he was not in the office the morning of the search and inspection due to medical appointments out of town. He was out the following two days due to exposure to COVID-19.
As work continues at the Village Inn, a building that had previously been part of the complex was being demolished. Robert Wood said that was no longer his property. That building had been closed to occupancy since 2009.
