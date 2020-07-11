We just had the ninth consecutive month of above-normal rainfall, which is a very rare occurrence. Cumberland County is now more than a foot above normal on rainfall for the year.
There is a threat of showers and storms likely Thursday and 50% continuing Friday and Saturday. The days will have a chance of very heavy downpours in the afternoon because of the tropical moisture coming into Tennessee.
Outside of the thunderstorms, it will be hot and humid with highs in the mid-80s.
Rainfall for June in Crossville ended at 5.59 inches — 1 inch above normal. For the year, an incredible 47 inches of rainfall has been recorded.
One of the gauges at Lake Tansi is also reporting 47 inches for the year, while a gauge in Fairfield Glade had a report of 43 inches. Petros in Morgan County has received 56 inches of rain this year. That is the highest total reported in the state.
There have been more reports in the news of heat-related deaths in automobiles with the windows rolled up. There have been six deaths in the nation this summer. Look before you lock. In some of these cases, kids or pets climbed into the back seat without the parents knowing they were there.
With an outside temperature of 80 degrees, the temperature inside a vehicle with the windows up reaches 109 degrees in only 20 minutes and 123 degrees in an hour. Heat-related deaths are preventable.
On hot days be sure to limit outdoor activities in the hottest part of the day, drink plenty of water and wear light-colored clothing as it reflects the sunlight from the body.
Email questions anytime at weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.